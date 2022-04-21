Koko and Friends Products, Inc. Book Launch

The Koko and Friends: The Long Shots

BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KOKO AND FRIENDS PRODUCTS, INC. is launching the Koko and Friends: The Long Shots middle grade reader book. The eBook version will be available for free download April 21 – 24, 2022 at https://www.amazon.com/dp/1892313022.

The book revolves around "A family of orphaned school-age bugs confront[ing] bullying and the stigma of living in the infamous room of "The Fog" as they pursue their dreams of becoming All-Star basketball players." BUGS. BULLYING. BASKETBALL. This is not another book about superheroes with superpowers. This chapter book incorporates true-to-life storylines that children face every day to model problem-solving, coping, and emotional regulation skills. Parents can use the storylines as teachable moments to discuss their own values and how they expect their children to behave under similar situations.

Bullying among children ages 6 to 10 is rampant and widespread. According to the National Association of School Psychologists (2017), 20% of kindergarten students reported being bullied frequently; 33% of elementary students reported being bullied at school often; and the majority of students who are bullied never report it. The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) state suicide is the third leading cause of death for children ages 5 to 14, and the second leading cause of death among 15 to 19 year olds. Several studies have established a connection between bullying and social exclusion to school shootings and youth violence. It's about changing mindsets and saving lives!

West states, "At the young age of 8 years old, my daughter attempted suicide due to peer bullying. She was hurting and unable to express the depths of her helplessness and hopelessness. It was only by telling me how Koko and his cousins felt when they were being bullied that I was able to enter her world, see things through her eyes, and help restore her broken heart. The Koko and Friends stories are a catalyst for awareness and change that occurs through small steps and repeated messaging. Koko is an acronym for "Keep On Keeping On!" The lovable Koko and Friends characters are truly the 'The Only Bugs You'll Wanna' Hug!!!'"

To learn more about the book, please visit: https://www.kokoandfriends.com/thelongshots.

