InventHelp Presents Automatic Glove Dispenser (FJK-122)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way for medical staff to be able to grab gloves without having to touch anything," said the inventor from Lake Worth, Florida. "This invention allows the glow to be dispensed with a simple wave of the hand, which prevents the spread of infections."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

She created the patent-pending DISPOSABLE GLOVE DISPENSER to automatically dispense medical gloves to help reduce the spread of healthcare-associated infections. This device could provide patients and workers with added safety and peace of mind when in a medical facility. Additionally, this could help create a sanitary environment and reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

The original design was submitted to the Jacksonville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FJK-122, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp