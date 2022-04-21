InventHelp Inventor Develops Multi-functional Tool to Measure, Mark & Cut (HOF-141)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- I wanted to create a more convenient way to carry and use a utility blade, mechanical pencil and a tape measure while working on various projects," said an inventor, from Houston, Texas, "so I invented the 3 IN 1 UTILITY KNIFE. My design enables you to measure, mark and cut with one simple tool."

The patent-pending invention provides a multi-functional tool for measuring, marking and cutting procedures. In doing so, it ensures that the necessary tools are accessible for flooring installations and other tasks. As a result, it increases efficiency and convenience and it eliminates the need to purchase, carry and maintain a quantity of separate tools. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for contractors and do-it-yourselfers.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-HOF-141, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

