The International Semiconductor Executive Summits (ISES) Announces Collaboration with PowerAmerica; Memorandum of Understanding Focuses on Promoting and enhancing collaboration for Global Power Semiconductor Community

LONDON, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Memorandum of Understanding builds on the upcoming ISES Power Semiconductor Executive Summits to be held in the USA on May 23-24 in Carlsbad, CA and the ISES Power Semiconductor Executive Summits EU on September 19-20 in Munich, Germany where both Summits will gather leaders in the Power Semiconductor Community to collaborate and share ideas in a trusted network.

PowerAmerica, a member-driven consortium of industry, universities, and national labs accelerating commercialization of energy efficient silicon-carbide and gallium-nitride power semiconductor technologies, and International Semiconductor Executive Summits (ISES), the preeminent association bringing together power semiconductor professionals from around the globe and organizer of Power Semiconductor Executive Summits, will explore collaboration opportunities to synergistically advance energy efficient power semiconductor technologies for the benefit of their members.

Salah Nasri, President of the International Semiconductor Executive Summits, said, "ISES' memorandum of understanding with PowerAmerica is a sign of our shared commitment to develop and advance energy efficient power semiconductor technologies to the World. This partnership grew out of the advantages and the missions of ISES and PowerAmerica to address current and future need of collaboration and accelerating the global need of power semiconductor technologies."

Victor Veliadis, Executive Director and CTO Power America, said that mass commercialization of energy efficient power semiconductor technologies is not only a key driver of economic growth and prosperity but also addresses the dire climate need of lower greenhouse emissions. Collaborating with ISES, an organization that shares our energy efficiency commitment and vision, will help us better catalyze volume adoption of efficient SiC and GaN power electronics and enhance the value we bring to our respective members.

For information to join the International Semiconductor Executive Summits, please visit: www.isesglobal.com

For more information to join PowerAmerica, please visit: https://poweramericainstitute.org

Contact: Jubed Miah, jubed.miah@isesglobal.com, +1 888 570 5141

