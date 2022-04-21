Inhibikase Therapeutics to Participate at the B. Riley Securities' 2022 Virtual Neuro & Ophthalmology Conference

BOSTON and ATLANTA, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKT) (Inhibikase), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics to modify the course of Parkinson's disease and related disorders, today announced that Dr. Milton Werner, Ph.D., the Company's President & Chief Executive Officer will participate in a fireside chat at the B. Riley Securities' 2022 Virtual Neuro & Ophthalmology Conference on April 28, 2022 at 2:30pm ET

A live webcast of the presentation will be available for on-demand viewing under "News & Events" in the Investors section of the Company's website, www.inhibikase.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days. In addition, the Company recently hosted a virtual Key Opinion Leader investor event on April 20, 2022. A replay of the event can be accessed here.

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKT) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for Parkinson's disease and related disorders. Inhibikase's multi-therapeutic pipeline focuses on neurodegeneration and its lead program IkT-148009, an Abelson Tyrosine Kinase (c-Abl) inhibitor, targets the treatment of Parkinson's disease inside and outside the brain. Its multi-therapeutic pipeline is pursuing Parkinson's-related disorders of the brain and GI tract, orphan indications related to Parkinson's disease such as Multiple System Atrophy, and drug delivery technologies for kinase inhibitors such as IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anticancer agent Imatinib that the Company believes will provide a better patient experience with fewer on-dosing side-effects. The Company's RAMP™ medicinal chemistry program has identified a number of follow-on compounds to IkT-148009 to be potentially applied to other cognitive and motor function diseases of the brain. Inhibikase is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with offices in Boston, Massachusetts.

Investors and others should note that we announce material financial information to our investors using our investor relations website, press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. The Company intends to also use Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube as a means of disclosing information about the Company, its services and other matters and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

