Industrial Service Solutions simplifies procurement with multi-portal e-commerce strategy

HOUSTON, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Service Solutions introduced new e-commerce portals for industrial components, spares and consumables, with more than 250,000 products available for purchase online. The online stores at www.eIndustrialSolutions.com and Amazon Marketplace are among the most comprehensive industrial supply destinations in the United States.

With more than 250,000 products available from 470 trusted brands, eIndustrialSolutions.com is one of the most comprehensive industrial e-commerce portals in the United States. (PRNewswire)

"Our e-commerce objective was to maximize customers' process-critical uptime by simplifying procurement," said Wade Stockstill, CEO of Industrial Service Solutions. "With more than 30,000 registered users accessing hundreds of thousands of products, our digital marketplace keeps industrial processes moving efficiently."

From motors, compressors, dryer systems, and valves to the spare parts and consumables that keep them online, more than 470 different product brands are available for online purchase, including Gardner Denver, Ingersoll Rand, BASF, BP, Kaeser and many more.

The online procurement strategy includes multiple ways to access ISS-supplied systems, parts and spares, all stocked in the continental United States. "To make our products as readily available as possible, we've built our own eIndustrialSolutions online store, while making hundreds of items available on the Amazon.com marketplace as well," said Luke Worline, the Industrial Service Solutions vice president spearheading the program. "The eIndustrialSolutions marketplace centralizes online ordering from multiple legacy portals, including Midwest Valve Parts Supply Co., eCompressedAir, CompressorParts.com, and Industrial Lubrication Store."

