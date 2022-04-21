Harver Appoints Rick Custodio as Chief Financial Officer and Laura Stanley as Chief People Officer

The company brings on additional key executive hires to drive accelerated growth in the global volume hiring category

Outmatch rebrands as Harver to Lead Digital Transformation in Volume Hiring Globally (PRNewsfoto/Harver) (PRNewswire)

DALLAS, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harver , the global leader in volume hiring technology, today announced the appointment of Rick Custodio as chief financial officer and Laura Stanley as chief people officer. The two new appointments round out Harver's executive leadership team as the company looks to execute ambitious growth plans that will transform the volume hiring market.

Custodio joins Harver from Sectigo, where as chief financial officer, he helped scale the organization, driving top and bottom line growth that led to a successful exit and sale to a private equity firm in 2020 and record revenue growth in 2021. Prior to joining Sectigo, he held financial leadership roles at the largest provider of omnichannel customer experience solutions, Genesys, as well as global financial services firms Openlink Financial, ITG, and JP Morgan Chase. In his new role at Harver, Custodio will help the company build on its existing foundation in order to scale the organization to support its high-growth strategy. Custodio brings to Harver over 25 years of experience in executive leadership across the technology, IT, and financial services industries.

"Throughout my career I've helped organizations capitalize on seismic industry shifts, scaling technology platforms into global category leaders, which is what attracted me to Harver," said Custodio. "Together we're building an organization that's poised to change the way global companies attract, hire, and retain talent, and I'm thrilled to be joining the dynamic and passionate management here at Harver to bring the company into its next phase of growth."

Stanley brings over 20 years of experience leading global talent management and human resources strategy to Harver. As chief people officer, she will be responsible for leading Harver's human capital strategy, as well as building and refining the values-based culture to ensure a best-in-class employee experience for Harverians across the globe. Most recently, Stanley served as chief people officer for ON Search Partners, one of the leading retained executive search firms, where she oversaw the firm's people and culture strategy, onboarding, and development and coaching of high-potential talent. Stanley previously held human resource leadership roles in technology companies like EarthLink and EzGov, as well as in talent consulting firms like Clearwater Consulting Group and Korn/Ferry.

"I'm particularly excited about the opportunity to bring my experience attracting, developing, and retaining talent to Harver, enabling us to do the same for our customers," said Stanley. "Our global scale and growth strategy offer unique opportunities for us to innovate and connect in new ways, which will lead to an environment where employees can work, learn, develop, and thrive."

Custodio and Stanley join Harver following the appointments of chief executive officer Scott Landers, chief marketing officer Amanda Bohne, and chief technology officer Steve Martin earlier this year. The newly appointed executive team will lead the company in driving alignment and growth for the next chapter in Harver's evolution.

"As we enter this period of hyper-growth, we've filled the executive team with talented leaders to continue to foster a culture of growth and innovation," said Scott Landers, CEO of Harver. "Laura and Rick bring to Harver a history of building and scaling high-performing teams across a wide variety of industries, and I'm looking forward to working with them to transform the volume hiring sector."

To learn more about Harver's purpose-built volume hiring solution that makes the hiring process faster and more fair, please visit www.harver.com .

About Harver

Harver is the market-leading volume hiring solution designed to help innovative companies around the world to hire better, faster, and in a fundamentally fair manner. Global organizations, including McDonald's, Booking.com, Valvoline, and Alorica use Harver to digitally transform their candidate selection process into an experience that recruiters, hiring managers, and candidates love. With employees in 17 different countries including the US, UK, and the Netherlands, Harver is disrupting the recruitment industry and providing companies with an intelligent way to evaluate and automate all aspects of candidate selection, while simultaneously fighting unconscious bias in the process. For more information on Harver, visit www.harver.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact

North 6th Agency for Harver

Nick Eghtessad

Harver@n6a.com

(814)-450-7478

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Harver