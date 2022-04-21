Difenda Shield Managed Detection and Response for Operational Technology now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Difenda Shield Managed Detection and Response for Operational Technology (MDR for OT) to take advantage of the scalability, reliability and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies.

GOODYEAR, Ariz., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Difenda, a Microsoft Gold Security Partner with Advanced Specialization in Threat Protection, today announced the availability of Difenda MDR for OT in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Difenda customers can take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

Until recently, OT and industrial control system (ICS) networks were isolated and air gapped. Therefore, these systems and devices were not easily threatened by viruses, malware, and hacks. With the rise of IoT, automation, and lean staffing models, however, the majority of OT and ICS networks are now coming online, exposing these devices and networks to new risks.

"We are excited to work with Microsoft to integrate a security solution that protects both IT and OT networks into our continuous managed security service," said Derek Nugent, VP of Sales and Marketing, Difenda. "Businesses increasingly demand integrated, streamlined security, not layers of complexity. Working with Microsoft and its best-in-class products like Azure Sentinel and the Microsoft Defender suite enables us to deliver a managed service that protects all asset classes, from OT/ICS networks to IT to IoT and beyond."

Difenda launched MDR for OT powered by Microsoft Defender for IoT to help critical infrastructure companies reduce cyber risks. MDR for OT offers a turnkey, rapidly deployed, agentless extended detection and response (XDR) solution that protects diverse environments, including IoT, OT, and ICS devices.

"Difenda is proud to be working with Microsoft to extend unified threat protection to previously isolated industrial networks and assets. As one of only 25 partners invited to partner in the development of MDR for OT, Difenda engineers worked closely with Microsoft to architect a product that is able to protect a range of industrial devices and networks," said Juliana Zaremba, Director of Strategic Partnerships, Difenda. "Difenda is solely powered by Microsoft, which has given us the opportunity to develop a deep relationship with their development teams. We share the insights, data, and intelligence necessary to help Microsoft extend its industry leading security suite to new environments and use cases."

As businesses seek to increasingly connect OT and ICS environments, cybersecurity is a capability that many industrial companies struggle to manage and maintain. With Difenda Shield MDR for OT, industrial businesses can now leverage continuous security as a service to protect all of their networked industrial assets, devices, and systems. With Difenda Shield MDR for OT, businesses are able to outsource asset protection to Difenda security experts, who are available 24x7. Difenda experts handle OT alerts and investigations, so your employees can stay focused on core business functions.

"Our team worked closely with Microsoft engineers for eight months to develop this product. We leveraged security intelligence from Difenda Labs and Microsoft Security teams to develop a product that would reduce risks for critical infrastructure companies," said Sheldon Shaw, Director of Cyber Research and Response, Difenda. "MDR for OT powered by Microsoft Defender for IoT brings unified threat protection to all IoT/OT devices. The Difenda Shield MDR for OT extends that protection beyond asset visibility to help our customers turn security information into action."

"Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp."We're happy to welcome Difenda Shield MDR for Operational Technology to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem."

Without downtime or any disruption to OT functions, Difenda Shield MDR for OT leverages passive network capture technology to automatically discover all of an organization's assets, while also visualizing OT/ICS networks and asset relationships. Within hours of installation, Difenda Shield MDR for OT learns common behaviors, creates an asset map, and allows businesses to conduct tabletop attack testing against the OT infrastructure without compromising OT functions.

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Threat actor hunting: from IT to OT and back

On Tuesday, May 3, 2022, you have a chance to ask two security experts about other actions your organization should take to protect against these threats. Difenda is hosting a webinar with Richard Diver, Microsoft's Sr. Technical Business Development Manager. Diver and Difenda's Director of Research and Response, Sheldon Shaw, will discuss lab research and outline an attack-driven approach to identify threat hunt criteria from IT to OT and beyond.

Plus, they will demonstrate a real-time simulated attack with OT malware. Register today for your spot!

About Difenda

Difenda is a privately held MDR SecOps-as-a-Service company founded in 2008. It delivers 24/7/365 security operations backed by modernized PCI, SOC 2 Type II, and ISO 27001 certified Cyber Command Centers (C3). Difenda's managed practice is powered solely on the Microsoft Security product platform, and it holds the Gold Security Service Provider certification and an Advanced Specialization in Threat Protection with Microsoft. Difenda's fully integrated, modular platform provides a range of advisory and offensive security services to complement customer-driven outcomes. For more information, visit www.difenda.com and follow @DifendaShield.

