Boys & Girls Clubs of Bellevue to honor 14 Years of Partnership with the Robert Vasen Foundation and the Establishment of the Robert Vasen Endowment for Youth

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boys & Girls Clubs of Bellevue (BGCB) to honor the Robert Vasen Foundation (RVF) with the Champion of Youth Award at their upcoming Gala on the evening of Saturday, April 23, 2022. The award honors the foundation's 14 years of partnership in teen services, $1 million endowment to the organization, and the legacy of Robert Vasen, a former Club member, community volunteer, and friend to so many.

Robert grew up playing basketball at the Club. He found great joy in building community there and was passionate about helping the friends he met along the way. After his life was cut short at age 20, the foundation was established to carry forward Robert's legacy of extending a hand to young people in the community.

In 2008, the Robert Vasen Foundation helped establish BGCB's BE GREAT: Graduate, an academic intervention and dropout prevention program, and has been the primary sponsor every year since. Incorporating case-management for teens in grades 6-12, the program runs throughout the school year and summer months to address academic achievement. The program has a history of positive outcomes and overall academic achievements with 100% of participants advancing to the next grade level and graduating on time.

"Over the last 14 years, we have seen how BE GREAT: Graduate has changed the lives of thousands of young people in our community," said Dave Vasen, President of the RVF. "This endowment will help ensure that this work can continue in Robert's name, forever. We are grateful to BGCB for their partnership, and to everyone who has supported the Foundation."

"The Robert Vasen Foundation is truly walking the talk as unrequited Champions of Youth since 2008," said BGCB President and CEO Tim Motts. "They have played an instrumental role in ensuring that over 4,000 teens make it to graduation day with their Club family rallying behind them. It's through partnerships like this one that make it possible for great futures despite the unprecedented challenges we face."

Next Saturday, April 23, Boys & Girls Clubs of Bellevue will celebrate over a decade of committed partnership by presenting the Robert Vasen Foundation with the Champion of Youth Award. Today's announcement is an important one as it also marks what would have been Robert Vasen's 37th birthday. The symbolic timing of the announcement serves as another way to honor Robert Vasen's legacy as BGCB carries on his spirit, values, and actions through their impactful teen programs.

