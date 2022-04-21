Arize AI Announces SOC 2 Type II Certification

BERKELEY, Calif., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arize AI, a leading ML observability company, today announced that the company achieved SOC 2 Type II certification under standards set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). SOC 2 (System and Organization Controls) requires a third-party audit that analyzes key criteria such as organization and management, communication, risk assessment, select controls, monitoring controls, system operations, and more.

Arize's Foundation Of Security, Availability, and Privacy

Arize's SOC 2 security certification validates that the company has adequate processes and policies to securely handle both customer and organizational data. With a third-party-vetted security program in place, users can confidently use the Arize platform knowing their data is safe and secure.

The ability to dependably handle organizational and customer data starts with processes and policies that Arize has implemented to ensure security is both operationalized and always top of mind. Arize's security strategy pillars include:

Business Continuity Plan - Sets safeguards to ensure Arize is prepared to provide its services regardless of circumstance

Mobile Device Management - Ensures all Arize devices are controlled and secured

Secure Development Lifecycle - Guarantees the highest quality security guidelines to Arize's development process and minimizes the number of vulnerabilities within Arize's software

Encryption Policies - Secure data at REST and in transit by using the most modern encryption algorithms

This certification comes on the heels of the company's recent debut of its self-serve ML observability platform , which already tracks hundreds of billions of predictions a month on behalf of large enterprises and disruptive startups.

"Our SOC2 Certification is a validation of Arize AI's security strategy, but it's really just the beginning," said Remi Cattiau, Chief Information Security Officer at Arize AI. "Realizing Arize's mission of making AI work and work for the people necessarily starts with putting security and privacy at the heart of everything we do."

About Arize AI

Arize AI is a Machine Learning Observability platform that helps ML practitioners successfully take models from research to production with ease. Arize's automated model monitoring and analytics platform help ML teams quickly detect issues when they emerge, troubleshoot why they happened, and improve overall model performance. By connecting offline training and validation datasets to online production data in a central inference store, ML teams can streamline model validation , drift detection , data quality checks , and model performance management .

Arize AI acts as the guardrail on deployed AI, providing transparency and introspection into historically black box systems to ensure more effective and responsible AI . To learn more about Arize or machine learning observability and monitoring, visit our blog and resource hub .

