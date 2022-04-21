ALLEN MEDIA GROUP'S FREE STREAMING PLATFORM, LOCAL NOW LAUNCHES TWO LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL CHANNELS

The Review-Journal will be the first publication in the US to distribute local video content on a 24-hour news stream to more than 300 local channels and multiple platforms

LAS VEGAS, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Allen Media Group's Local Now – the leading free streaming service for local news and entertainment in America – announced its partnership with The Las Vegas Review-Journal, Nevada's largest news organization. The partnership introduces two new channels to the Local Now platform – "7@7" and "RJ Sports". "7@7" and "RJ Sports" are two of the publication's flagship brands, now bringing award-winning content to Local Now users. Local Now provides localized news, weather, sports, traffic, and entertainment, produced by various leading news organizations, in more than 225 markets across the U.S.

Local Now- Las Vegas Review Journal (PRNewswire)

"'7@7' newscasts and 'RJ Sports' coverage, powered by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, is the easiest way to catch up on the latest Las Vegas news and sports events," said Jim Prather, Executive Director of Programming. "We are proud to be the first newspaper to deliver a continuous stream of video content to Local Now. Our partnership with Local Now gives us a comprehensive national and local platform for users interested in one of America's most dynamic news cities."

"Free-streaming local news is what Local Now does best," and the addition of these two local channels from the Las Vegas Review-Journal strengthens our local coverage in Las Vegas and its surrounding communities," said Byron Allen, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Allen Media Group – parent company of Local Now.

"7@7" delivers the Review-Journal's reporting and visuals in a fast-paced, concise format. That's why it's the fastest-growing newscast in Las Vegas," said Review-Journal Executive Editor and Senior Vice President for News Glenn Cook. "We have more journalists than any other Nevada news organization, and that allows "7@7" as well as "RJ Sports" to have an exclusively local focus. It's a perfect fit for Local Now.

"We are always looking for new, innovative partnerships to expand our advertisers' reach, ensuring the highest level of performance for our clients," said Review-Journal Senior Vice President of Sales Chase Rankin. "The partnership with Local Now creates a great opportunity to improve the value of our digital products and expand our reach and penetration in the market."

"7@7" and "RJ Sports" are now available across Local Now's portfolio of over-the-top (OTT), mobile and TV platforms, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Xumo, MobiTV, fuboTV, Plex, iOS, Android, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV. Users can also download the Local Now app.

