WEST FRASER ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago

VANCOUVER, BC, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. ("West Fraser" or the "Company") (TSX and NYSE: WFG) announced, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 in Quesnel, BC.

Voting Results for the Election of Directors

A total of 84,179,585 Common shares and Class B Common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 79.68% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares.  Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the election of all director nominees as follows:

Director


Votes
For


% of Votes
in Favour


Votes
Withheld


% of Votes
Withheld

Hank Ketcham


78,478,566


97.10


2,340,859


2.90

Reid E. Carter


79,297,284


98.12


1,522,141


1.88

Raymond Ferris


80,091,124


99.10


728,301


0.90

John N. Floren


79,998,381


98.98


821,044


1.02

Ellis Ketcham Johnson


80,616,788


99.75


202,637


0.25

Brian G. Kenning


79,275,043


98.09


1,544,382


1.91

Marian Lawson


80,393,123


99.47


426,302


0.53

Colleen McMorrow


80,563,237


99.68


256,187


0.32

Robert L. Phillips


72,707,706


89.96


8,111,719


10.04

Janice G. Rennie


76,064,521


94.12


4,754,904


5.88

Gillian D. Winckler


80,522,389


99.63


297,036


0.37

Voting Results for Other Matters

Shareholders approved the fixing the number of directors at eleven (11).

Shareholders approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company.

The resolution on the amendment of corporate Articles as disclosed in the Company's management information circular dated March 8, 2022 was also approved, with 99.37% of votes cast in favour.

The resolution on approval of the U.S. Employee Stock Purchase Plan as disclosed in the Company's management information circular dated March 8, 2022 was also approved, with 99.79% of votes cast in favour.

The resolution on the Company's approach to executive compensation (Say-on-Pay) as disclosed in the Company's management information circular dated March 8, 2022 was also approved, with 94.62% of votes cast in favour.

Detailed voting results for the meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

About West Fraser
West Fraser is a diversified wood products company with more than 60 facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.  From responsibly sourced and sustainably managed forest resources, the Company produces lumber, engineered wood products (OSB, LVL, MDF, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals, and renewable energy.  West Fraser's products are used in home construction, repair and remodelling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.  For more information about West Fraser, visit www.westfraser.com.

For More Information
Media Contact
Joyce Wagenaar
Director, Communications
Tel. (604) 817-5539
media@westfraser.com

Investor Contact
Robert B. Winslow, CFA
Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
Tel. (416) 777-4426
shareholder@westfraser.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/west-fraser-announces-voting-results-of-the-annual-shareholders-meeting-301529667.html

SOURCE West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.