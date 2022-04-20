Sonatus Joins SOAFEE to Accelerate the Evolution of Software-Defined Vehicles

Industry-led collaboration intends to pioneer broad adoption of a cloud-native approach to automotive system development

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonatus , a global leader in software-defined vehicle technology, today announced it has joined The Scalable Open Architecture for Embedded Edge (SOAFEE), a collaboration defined by automakers, semiconductor suppliers, open source and independent software vendors, and cloud technology leaders. The goal of the project is to deliver a cloud-native architecture enhanced for mixed-criticality automotive applications, with corresponding open-source reference implementations to enable commercial and non-commercial offerings.

Sonatus (PRNewsfoto/Sonatus) (PRNewswire)

The power and potential of SOAFEE lies in the diverse perspectives and expertise of its members, which include ARM, AWS, Bosch, Cariad, and Woven Planet. Sonatus brings a unique approach to software-defined vehicle development to the group, underpinned by its team's experience across both the IT and automotive industries.

"Our mission at Sonatus is to empower automakers with complete control over the architecture needed to build and operate software-defined vehicles, which aligns closely with SOAFEE's objective," said Jeffrey Chou, Co-founder and CEO of Sonatus. "We're proud to join SOAFEE and bring our expertise in software-defined technologies to the community to help accelerate the digital transformation of the automotive industry."

Sonatus and SOAFEE have shared beliefs in the value of open source software and the potential of service-oriented architectures to transform how automakers approach software development.

"Perhaps the biggest benefit of software-defined vehicles is the ability to enhance their functionality and add new features post-production; service-oriented architectures built for seamless integration will allow OEMs to do that much faster," said Yu Fang, Co-founder and CTO of Sonatus. "We're excited to lend our software-defined technologies expertise to SOAFEE and champion the next era of automotive software innovation."

To learn more about SOAFEE please visit soafee.io , and you can find more information on Sonatus and its award-winning Digital Dynamics™ software-defined vehicle platform at www.sonatus.com .

ABOUT SONATUS

Sonatus helps automakers build dynamic software-defined vehicles that can evolve and adapt over their entire lifetimes through code-less updates that don't require new software. Leveraging extensive software-defined and automotive expertise, the company compresses decades of digital innovation into scalable vehicle and cloud software solutions, empowering OEMs to innovate faster, reduce complexity and costs, and become more agile. Sonatus' award-winning Digital Dynamics™ platform is currently in-market in Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis, and will be on the road in millions more vehicles by 2023. The company is backed by world-class automotive, technology, and venture investors including Hyundai Motor Group's Kia Corporation, LG Electronics, Marvell, SAIC Capital, Translink Capital, UMC Capital, and Wanxiang Group Company. The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, with offices in Detroit, MI, and Seoul, Korea. For more information visit www.sonatus.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Abby Rieflin

Clarity PR for Sonatus

sonatus@clarity.pr

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sonatus