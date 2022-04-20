SKF Recognized by General Motors as Overdrive Award Winner and a 2021 Supplier of the Year

LANSDALE, Pa., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF, a leading global manufacturer of bearings, seals, and lubrication, has been named an Overdrive Award winner as part of GM's 30th annual Supplier of the Year awards. First presented in 2012, the Overdrive Award is a distinction reserved for suppliers who display outstanding achievement across the Global Purchasing and Supply Chain organization's key priorities. These include sustainability, innovation, relationships, total enterprise cost, launch excellence, and safety.

"We're grateful to be recognized for our tenth GM Supplier of the Year award and the third year in a row in the Brake Foundations category. This year SKF was also recognized with the prestigious Overdrive award for sustainability, emphasizing the joint vision SKF and GM have to drive climate goals throughout the full value chain. We value our continued partnership with them as a customer. For over 70 years, our world-class bearing and seal technologies have been a critical component for many GM vehicle programs, and more recently, we are proud to be supplying GM with bearings for the next generation of all electric vehicles." said Greg Zimmerman, President, SKF Automotive Americas.

SKF was also named a GM Supplier of the Year by General Motors for 2021. This is the tenth time that SKF has received this award and the third time in a row for wheel bearings. The company celebrated honorees at an awards ceremony in Phoenix, Arizona, in March of 2022. GM's Supplier of the Year award recognizes global suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding GM's requirements, providing GM customers with innovative technologies and among the highest quality in the automotive industry. This year, GM recognized 134 suppliers from 16 countries with the Supplier of the Year distinction.

"This year's Supplier of the Year event was special not only because it's the 30th anniversary of the program but because it provided us with the opportunity to recognize our suppliers for persevering through one of the most challenging years the industry has ever faced," said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. "These top suppliers showed resilience and reinforced their commitment to pursuing sustainability and innovation. Through our strong relationships and collaboration, GM and our suppliers are poised to build a brighter future for generations to come."

A global cross functional team selected the 2021 Supplier of the Year and Overdrive Award winners based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales and Logistics.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac , Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar , a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com .

SKF's mission is to be the undisputed leader in the bearing business. We do this by offering solutions that reduce friction and CO2 emissions, whilst at the same time increasing machine uptime and performance. Our products and services around the rotating shaft, include bearings, seals, lubrication management, artificial intelligence, and wireless condition monitoring. SKF is represented in more than 130 countries and has around 17,000 distributor locations worldwide. Annual sales in 2021 were SEK 81 732 million and the number of employees was 42,602. www.skf.com

® SKF is a registered trademark of the SKF Group.

