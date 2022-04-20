prezent.ai, the Presentation Productivity Platform for Enterprise Teams, Raises $20M in Series A Funding Led by Greycroft

The funds will enable prezent.ai to increase investment in the core artificial intelligence that drives the platform and add new features to enhance customer experience

LOS ALTOS, Calif., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- prezent.ai , the AI-powered presentation productivity platform that supercharges business communication, has raised a $20M Series A funding round led by Greycroft . Other investors in this round include WestWave Capital and Emergent Ventures , both of which invested in their previous $4.3M seed funding round in June 2021.

prezent.ai is the presentation productivity platform for enterprise teams (PRNewswire)

The platform is a one-stop shop solution for business communications. prezent.ai provides data-based intelligence to mold hyper-personalized templates, storylines, and branded presentations at a rapid pace, cutting down on presentation creation time up to 70% on average. These new funds will assist prezent.ai in creating new features that will continue to save time and improve productivity. The Series A round will also help prezent.ai build out their go-to-market team.

"We believe everyone deserves a fair chance to bring their ideas to life. Our mission is to democratize business communication. We've built a platform that automates and simplifies the many communication-related challenges in an enterprise," said prezent.ai CEO Rajat Mishra , "I am grateful to the thousands of members in Fortune 2000 companies who trust prezent.ai. Their stories of saving 50%-70% time, getting recognized at work, and improving company productivity inspire us everyday."

Traditionally, access to advanced professional business communication services has been only available to a select few. These services are expensive and often inaccessible to the majority of business professionals. prezent.ai democratizes access to advanced visual storytelling, and business communication tools, ensuring maximum impact with every presentation.

"Breaking through the crowded enterprise software space is a tall order. prezent.ai meets and exceeds that challenge with its AI-driven, visual storytelling capabilities," said Mark Terbeek , Partner and Enterprise Software Head at Greycroft. "Our Enterprise team and Greycroft as a whole are looking forward to supporting Rajat and his early stage stand-out throughout the company's growth."

"I believe that effective business communication is critical as an organization grows and evolves. However, it is an area that is often overlooked or forgotten," said Nate Bitting, Vice President, Strategy and Transformation Office at Alteryx, and a customer of the company. "prezent.ai has helped people across our organization significantly up their presentation game - their storytelling, their professionalism, their confidence, and their influence. Beyond that, prezent.ai ensures each presentation that we deliver achieves maximum impact with the audience. We absolutely love prezent.ai!"

To date, prezent.ai powers presentation productivity in 25+ Fortune 2000 companies.

About prezent.ai

prezent.ai is the presentation productivity platform for enterprise teams. It's the only AI-powered platform that supercharges presentation productivity of teams by combining audience empathy, business understanding and beautiful design. Individuals can now sparkle with well-structured, hyper-personalized and company-branded presentations in a fraction of the time they spent on creating presentations earlier. Teams standardize content, distribute presentations instantly and invest in team communication. For more information, please visit https://prezent.ai/

Founded in 2021 by Rajat Mishra , a senior tech-executive turned entrepreneur on a mission to automate presentations and democratize great business communication.

About Greycroft

Greycroft is a seed-to-growth venture capital firm that partners with entrepreneurs of all backgrounds to build category-defining companies. We have deep experience investing in consumer, enterprise, digital health, and fintech sectors around the globe and work as a team to support and advise entrepreneurs, empowering them to execute on their visions. Greycroft manages over $2 billion in capital raised and has made over 200 investments since inception. For more information, please visit https://www.greycroft.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE prezent.ai