MERRELL WINS FIRST REGGIE AWARD FOR "MAKE YOUR MILES WILD" BRAND CAMPAIGN

ROCKFORD, Mich., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Merrell®, the leading outdoor performance and lifestyle brand, has been awarded its first Association of National Advertisers (ANA) REGGIE Award for its Trail Running Month: Make Your Miles Wild campaign. The campaign took home a silver award in the Small Budget Brand Activation Marketing category.

Merrell and its agency partners, Supply + Demand and Words from the Woods, collaborated on the campaign which featured a strategic mix of social media, digital programming including email, display and paid social, influencers and brand ambassadors with the goal of reframing how consumers view trail running.

"Our goal as a brand is to share the simple power of being outside with everyone, and the Make Your Miles Wild campaign was our call to action to get everyday runners to add a little nature to their routine," said Janice Tennant, chief marketing officer of Merrell. "We are honored to be named among incredible brands this year."

The annual REGGIE Awards recognize the best brand, media, and brand activation marketing campaigns and are selected by a jury of industry leaders as best-in-class examples of marketing that both builds a brand's image and drives a specific consumer action.

