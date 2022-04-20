M&T Bank Corporation Announces First Quarter Results

BUFFALO, N.Y., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) today reported its results of operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
GAAP Results of Operations. Diluted earnings per common share measured in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") were $2.62 in the first quarter of 2022, compared with $3.33 in the year-earlier quarter and $3.37 in the fourth quarter of 2021. GAAP-basis net income was $362 million in the recent quarter, $447 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $458 million in the final 2021 quarter. GAAP-basis net income in the initial quarter of 2022 expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity was .97% and 8.55%, respectively, compared with 1.22% and 11.57%, respectively, in the similar 2021 period and 1.15% and 10.91%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2021. Included in noninterest expenses in the recent quarter were merger-related expenses associated with M&T's acquisition of People's United Financial, Inc. ("People's United") of $17 million ($13 million after-tax effect, or $.10 of diluted earnings per common share), compared with $10 million ($8 million after-tax effect, or $.06 of diluted earnings per common share) in the year-earlier quarter and $21 million ($16 million after-tax effect, or $.12 of diluted earnings per share) in the fourth quarter of 2021.
On March 4, 2022, M&T received Federal Reserve approval to acquire People's United and on April 1, 2022 closed the acquisition. Pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement, People's United shareholders received consideration valued at .118 of an M&T common share in exchange for each common share of People's United. Additionally, People's United outstanding preferred stock was converted into shares of Series H preferred stock of M&T (NYSE: MTBPrH). The purchase price totaled approximately $8.4 billion (with the price based on M&T's close price of $164.66 per share as of April 1, 2022). Excluding the impact of acquisition accounting adjustments, as of March 31, 2022 People's United reported total assets of approximately $63.0 billion, total liabilities of approximately $55.5 billion and total shareholders' equity of approximately $7.5 billion.
Darren J. King, Chief Financial Officer, commented on M&T's results, "The first quarter results continue to reflect M&T's strong credit underwriting as evidenced by historically low charge-offs for the quarter and a stable allowance for credit losses. Revenues were in line with expectations and expenses, which include the usual seasonal increase in salaries and employee benefits expense, were prudently managed. Our capital position remains very strong with an estimated Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 11.6%, compared with 11.4% at last year's end. We were excited to close the People's United merger and look forward to working together with our new colleagues to expand our premier banking franchise."
Earnings Highlights
Change 1Q22 vs.
($ in millions, except per share data)
1Q22
1Q21
4Q21
1Q21
4Q21
Net income
$
362
$
447
$
458
-19
%
-21
%
Net income available to common shareholders ̶ diluted
$
340
$
428
$
434
-21
%
-22
%
Diluted earnings per common share
$
2.62
$
3.33
$
3.37
-21
%
-22
%
Annualized return on average assets
.97
%
1.22
%
1.15
%
Annualized return on average common equity
8.55
%
11.57
%
10.91
%
Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Results of Operations. M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill and core deposit and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T (when incurred), since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature. The amounts of such "nonoperating" expenses are presented in the tables that accompany this release. Although "net operating income" as defined by M&T is not a GAAP measure, M&T's management believes that this information helps investors understand the effect of acquisition activity in reported results.
Diluted net operating earnings per common share were $2.73 in the first quarter of 2022, compared with $3.41 in the year-earlier quarter and $3.50 in the fourth quarter of 2021. Net operating income aggregated $376 million in the recent quarter, $457 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $475 million in 2021's fourth quarter. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity, net operating income in the first quarter of 2022 was 1.04% and 12.44%, respectively, 1.29% and 17.05%, respectively, in the similar quarter of 2021 and 1.23% and 15.98%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income. Net interest income expressed on a taxable-equivalent basis totaled $907 million in the recent quarter, compared with $985 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $937 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease compared with the earlier quarters reflects lower outstanding average loan balances, including significantly reduced balances of loans made under the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"). Two fewer days in the recent quarter also contributed to the reduced net interest income as compared with 2021's fourth quarter. Average loans outstanding and the net interest margin were $92.2 billion and 2.65%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2022, compared with $99.4 billion and 2.97%, respectively, in the year earlier quarter and $93.3 billion and 2.58%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2021. Outstanding PPP loans averaged $870 million in 2022's first quarter, compared with $5.73 billion in the first quarter of 2021 and $1.65 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income
Change 1Q22 vs.
($ in millions)
1Q22
1Q21
4Q21
1Q21
4Q21
Average earning assets
$
138,624
$
134,355
$
144,420
3
%
-4
%
Net interest income ̶ taxable-equivalent
$
907
$
985
$
937
-8
%
-3
%
Net interest margin
2.65
%
2.97
%
2.58
%
Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality. The provision for credit losses was $10 million in the recent quarter, compared with provision recaptures of $25 million and $15 million recorded in the first and fourth quarters of 2021, respectively. Net loan charge-offs were $7 million in the first quarter of 2022, greatly improved from $75 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $31 million in 2021's final quarter. Expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, net charge-offs were .03% and .31% in the first quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively, and .13% in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Loans classified as nonaccrual totaled $2.13 billion at March 31, 2022, up from $1.96 billion at March 31, 2021 and $2.06 billion at December 31, 2021. Nonaccrual loans a percentage of total loans were 2.32% at the recent quarter-end, compared with 1.97% a year earlier and 2.22% at December 31, 2021. Assets taken in foreclosure of defaulted loans were $24 million at each of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, compared with $30 million at March 31, 2021.
Allowance for Credit Losses. M&T regularly performs comprehensive analyses of its loan portfolios and assesses forecasted economic conditions for purposes of determining the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses. As a result of those procedures, the allowance for credit losses totaled $1.47 billion or 1.60% of loans outstanding at March 31, 2022, compared with $1.64 billion or 1.65% at March 31, 2021 and $1.47 billion or 1.58% at December 31, 2021. The allowance at March 31, 2022, March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2021 represented 1.61%, 1.75%, and 1.60%, respectively, of total loans on those dates, excluding outstanding balances of PPP loans.
Asset Quality Metrics
Change 1Q22 vs.
($ in millions)
1Q22
1Q21
4Q21
1Q21
4Q21
At end of quarter
Nonaccrual loans
$
2,134
$
1,957
$
2,060
9
%
4
%
Real estate and other foreclosed assets
$
24
$
30
$
24
-21
%
-2
%
Total nonperforming assets
$
2,158
$
1,987
$
2,084
9
%
4
%
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)
$
777
$
1,085
$
963
-28
%
-19
%
Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding
2.32
%
1.97
%
2.22
%
Allowance for credit losses
$
1,472
$
1,636
$
1,469
-10
%
—
Allowance for credit losses as % of loans outstanding
1.60
%
1.65
%
1.58
%
For the period
Provision for credit losses
$
10
$
(25)
$
(15)
—
—
Net charge-offs
$
7
$
75
$
31
-91
%
-78
%
Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized)
.03
%
.31
%
.13
%
____________________
(1) Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.
Noninterest Income and Expense. Noninterest income totaled $541 million in the first quarter of 2022, up from $506 million in the year-earlier quarter. That increase was reflective of higher trust income, service charges on deposit accounts, brokerage services income, as well as a $30 million distribution from Bayview Lending Group LLC, partially offset by decreased mortgage banking revenues that reflect the impact of M&T's decision to retain recently originated mortgage loans in portfolio rather than sell such loans. Noninterest income was $579 million in last year's fourth quarter. The comparative decline in the recent quarter was predominantly the result of the decreased mortgage banking revenues.
Noninterest Income
Change 1Q22 vs.
($ in millions)
1Q22
1Q21
4Q21
1Q21
4Q21
Mortgage banking revenues
$
109
$
139
$
139
-21
%
-22
%
Service charges on deposit accounts
102
93
105
9
%
-4
%
Trust income
169
156
169
8
%
—
Brokerage services income
20
13
19
54
%
7
%
Trading account and foreign exchange gains
5
6
6
-15
%
-11
%
Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
(1)
(12)
2
—
—
Other revenues from operations
137
111
139
23
%
-2
%
Total
$
541
$
506
$
579
7
%
-7
%
Noninterest expense totaled $960 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared with $919 million in the similar quarter of 2021 and $928 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding expenses considered to be nonoperating in nature, such as amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses, noninterest operating expenses were $941 million in the recent quarter, $907 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $904 million in 2021's fourth quarter. Factors contributing to the increase in noninterest operating expenses in the recent quarter as compared with the year-earlier quarter were higher costs for salaries and employee benefits (including increased incentive compensation expenses), outside data processing and software, offset by lower pension-related expenses. As compared with the fourth quarter of 2021, the increased level of noninterest operating expenses in the recent quarter resulted largely from seasonally higher salaries and employee benefits, including increased stock-based compensation, payroll-related taxes and other employee benefits, partially offset by lower pension-related and professional services costs.
Noninterest Expense
Change 1Q22 vs.
($ in millions)
1Q22
1Q21
4Q21
1Q21
4Q21
Salaries and employee benefits
$
578
$
541
$
515
7
%
12
%
Equipment and net occupancy
86
82
83
4
%
4
%
Outside data processing and software
80
66
79
21
%
1
%
FDIC assessments
16
14
19
10
%
-17
%
Advertising and marketing
16
15
21
10
%
-25
%
Printing, postage and supplies
10
9
8
9
%
25
%
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets
1
3
2
-54
%
-36
%
Other costs of operations
173
189
201
-8
%
-14
%
Total
$
960
$
919
$
928
4
%
3
%
The efficiency ratio, or noninterest operating expenses divided by the sum of taxable-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income (exclusive of gains and losses from bank investment securities), measures the relationship of operating expenses to revenues. M&T's efficiency ratio was 64.9% in the first quarter of 2022, 60.3% in the year-earlier quarter and 59.7% in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Balance Sheet. M&T had total assets of $149.9 billion at March 31, 2022, compared with $150.5 billion and $155.1 billion at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2021, respectively. Loans and leases, net of unearned discount, were $91.8 billion at March 31, 2022, compared with $99.3 billion at March 31, 2021 and $92.9 billion at December 31, 2021. The lower level of loans and leases at the recent quarter-end as compared with the earlier dates noted is largely a reflection of declines in balances of PPP loans outstanding. PPP loans totaled $592 million at March 31, 2022, down from $6.2 billion at March 31, 2021 and $1.2 billion at December 31, 2021. Total deposits were $126.3 billion at the recent quarter-end, $128.5 billion a year earlier and $131.5 billion at December 31, 2021.
Total shareholders' equity was $17.9 billion at each of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, or 11.93% and 11.54% of total assets, respectively, and $16.4 billion, or 10.93% at March 31, 2021. Common shareholders' equity was $16.1 billion, or $124.93 per share, at March 31, 2022, compared with $15.2 billion, or $118.12 per share, a year-earlier and $16.2 billion, or $125.51 per share, at December 31, 2021. Tangible equity per common share was $89.33 at March 31, 2022, $82.35 at March 31, 2021 and $89.80 at December 31, 2021. In the calculation of tangible equity per common share, common shareholders' equity is reduced by the carrying values of goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets, net of applicable deferred tax balances. M&T estimates that the ratio of Common Equity Tier 1 to risk-weighted assets under regulatory capital rules was approximately 11.6% at March 31, 2022, up from 11.4% three months earlier and 10.4% at March 31, 2021.
Conference Call. Investors will have an opportunity to listen to M&T's conference call to discuss first quarter financial results today at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial (866) 342-8591. International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (203) 518-9713. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID #MTBQ122. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available through Wednesday April 27, 2022 by calling (800) 723-0389, or (402) 220-2647 for international participants. No conference ID is required. The event will also be archived and available by 3:00 p.m. today on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.
About M&T. M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. On April 1, M&T successfully completed the acquisition of People's United. The combined company employs more than 22,000 people and has a network of over 1,000 branches and 2,200 ATMs. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in 12 states across the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies in select markets in the U.S. and abroad and by M&T Bank. For more information on M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.
In February, M&T Bank received 29 regional and national Greenwich Excellence awards and six Greenwich Best Brand awards, continuing its streak as one of the nation's highest rated banks for the customer experience it provides to businesses. M&T Bank earned the most awards of any bank in the country for small business banking and its combined total across small business and middle market categories also led the nation.
Forward-Looking Statements. This news release and related conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the rules and regulations of the SEC. Any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement, including statements based on current expectations, estimates and projections about M&T's business, and management's beliefs and assumptions.
Statements regarding the potential effects of the war in Ukraine, the COVID-19 pandemic and other notable national and global current events on M&T's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond M&T's control.
Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "target," "estimate," "continue," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("future factors") which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Also as described further below, statements regarding M&T's expectations or predictions regarding the acquisition of People's United are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the expected financial results, prospects, targets, goals and outlook.
Future factors include the impact of the People's United transaction (as described in the next paragraph); the impact of the war in Ukraine; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; economic conditions including inflation; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; common shares outstanding; common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; the impact of changes in market values on trust-related revenues; legislation or regulations affecting the financial services industry and/or M&T and its subsidiaries individually or collectively, including tax policy; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; governmental and public policy changes; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, regulatory agencies or legislation; increasing price, product and service competition by competitors, including new entrants; rapid technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products and services; containing costs and expenses; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support M&T and its subsidiaries' future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition and investment activities compared with M&T's initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements.
In addition, future factors related to the acquisition of People's United include, among others: the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against M&T; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transaction will not be realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where M&T does business; the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships; M&T's success in executing its business plans and strategies and managing the risks involved in the foregoing; the business, economic and political conditions in the markets in which M&T operates; and other factors that may affect future results of M&T.
Future factors related to the acquisition also include risks, such as, among others: that there could be an adverse effect on M&T's ability to retain customers and retain or hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers; that integration efforts may be more difficult or time-consuming than anticipated, including in areas such as sales force, cost containment, asset realization, systems integration and other key strategies; that profitability following the combination may be lower than expected including for possible reasons such as lower than expected revenues or higher or unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the transaction; unforeseen risks relating to liabilities of M&T or People's United that may exist; and other factors that may affect future results of M&T.
These are representative of the future factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements. In addition, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes and trends in the securities markets, and other future factors.
M&T provides further detail regarding these risks and uncertainties in its Form 10-K for the year-ended December 31, 2021, including in the Risk Factors section of such report, as well as in other SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and M&T does not assume any duty and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.
INVESTOR CONTACT:
Brian Klock
(716) 842-5138
MEDIA CONTACT:
Maya Dillon
(646) 735-1958
Financial Highlights
Three months ended
March 31
Amounts in thousands, except per share
2022
2021
Change
Performance
Net income
$
362,174
447,249
-19
%
Net income available to common shareholders
339,590
428,093
-21
%
Per common share:
Basic earnings
$
2.63
3.33
-21
%
Diluted earnings
2.62
3.33
-21
%
Cash dividends
$
1.20
1.10
9
%
Common shares outstanding:
Average - diluted (1)
129,416
128,669
1
%
Period end (2)
129,080
128,658
—
Return on (annualized):
Average total assets
.97
%
1.22
%
Average common shareholders' equity
8.55
%
11.57
%
Taxable-equivalent net interest income
$
907,408
985,128
-8
%
Yield on average earning assets
2.72
%
3.08
%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
.13
%
.18
%
Net interest spread
2.59
%
2.90
%
Contribution of interest-free funds
.06
%
.07
%
Net interest margin
2.65
%
2.97
%
Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)
.03
%
.31
%
Net operating results (3)
Net operating income
$
375,999
457,372
-18
%
Diluted net operating earnings per common share
2.73
3.41
-20
%
Return on (annualized):
Average tangible assets
1.04
%
1.29
%
Average tangible common equity
12.44
%
17.05
%
Efficiency ratio
64.9
%
60.3
%
At March 31
Loan quality
2022
2021
Change
Nonaccrual loans
$
2,134,231
1,957,106
9
%
Real estate and other foreclosed assets
23,524
29,797
-21
%
Total nonperforming assets
$
2,157,755
1,986,903
9
%
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)
$
776,751
1,084,553
-28
%
Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:
Nonaccrual loans
$
46,151
51,668
-11
%
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
689,831
1,044,599
-34
%
Renegotiated loans
$
242,108
242,121
—
Nonaccrual loans to total net loans
2.32
%
1.97
%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.60
%
1.65
%
____________________
(1)
Includes common stock equivalents.
(2)
Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.
(3)
Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.
(4)
Predominantly residential real estate loans.
Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend
Three months ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Amounts in thousands, except per share
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
Performance
Net income
$
362,174
457,968
495,460
458,069
447,249
Net income available to common shareholders
339,590
434,171
475,961
438,759
428,093
Per common share:
Basic earnings
$
2.63
3.37
3.70
3.41
3.33
Diluted earnings
2.62
3.37
3.69
3.41
3.33
Cash dividends
$
1.20
1.20
1.10
1.10
1.10
Common shares outstanding:
Average - diluted (1)
129,416
128,888
128,844
128,842
128,669
Period end (2)
129,080
128,705
128,699
128,686
128,658
Return on (annualized):
Average total assets
.97
%
1.15
%
1.28
%
1.22
%
1.22
%
Average common shareholders' equity
8.55
%
10.91
%
12.16
%
11.55
%
11.57
%
Taxable-equivalent net interest income
$
907,408
937,356
970,953
946,072
985,128
Yield on average earning assets
2.72
%
2.64
%
2.82
%
2.85
%
3.08
%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
.13
%
.12
%
.14
%
.14
%
.18
%
Net interest spread
2.59
%
2.52
%
2.68
%
2.71
%
2.90
%
Contribution of interest-free funds
.06
%
.06
%
.06
%
.06
%
.07
%
Net interest margin
2.65
%
2.58
%
2.74
%
2.77
%
2.97
%
Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)
.03
%
.13
%
.17
%
.19
%
.31
%
Net operating results (3)
Net operating income
$
375,999
475,477
504,030
462,959
457,372
Diluted net operating earnings per common share
2.73
3.50
3.76
3.45
3.41
Return on (annualized):
Average tangible assets
1.04
%
1.23
%
1.34
%
1.27
%
1.29
%
Average tangible common equity
12.44
%
15.98
%
17.54
%
16.68
%
17.05
%
Efficiency ratio
64.9
%
59.7
%
57.7
%
58.4
%
60.3
%
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Loan quality
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
Nonaccrual loans
$
2,134,231
2,060,083
2,242,263
2,242,057
1,957,106
Real estate and other foreclosed assets
23,524
23,901
24,786
27,902
29,797
Total nonperforming assets
$
2,157,755
2,083,984
2,267,049
2,269,959
1,986,903
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)
$
776,751
963,399
1,026,080
1,077,227
1,084,553
Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:
Nonaccrual loans
$
46,151
51,429
47,358
49,796
51,668
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
689,831
927,788
947,091
1,029,331
1,044,599
Renegotiated loans
$
242,108
230,408
242,955
236,377
242,121
Nonaccrual loans to total net loans
2.32
%
2.22
%
2.40
%
2.31
%
1.97
%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.60
%
1.58
%
1.62
%
1.62
%
1.65
%
____________________
(1)
Includes common stock equivalents.
(2)
Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.
(3)
Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.
(4)
Predominantly residential real estate loans.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income
Three months ended
March 31
Dollars in thousands
2022
2021
Change
Interest income
$
928,256
1,016,962
-9
%
Interest expense
24,082
35,567
-32
Net interest income
904,174
981,395
-8
Provision for credit losses
10,000
(25,000)
—
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
894,174
1,006,395
-11
Other income
Mortgage banking revenues
109,148
138,754
-21
Service charges on deposit accounts
101,507
92,777
9
Trust income
169,213
156,022
8
Brokerage services income
20,190
13,113
54
Trading account and foreign exchange gains
5,369
6,284
-15
Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
(743)
(12,282)
—
Other revenues from operations
136,203
110,930
23
Total other income
540,887
505,598
7
Other expense
Salaries and employee benefits
577,520
541,078
7
Equipment and net occupancy
85,812
82,471
4
Outside data processing and software
79,719
65,751
21
FDIC assessments
15,576
14,188
10
Advertising and marketing
16,024
14,628
10
Printing, postage and supplies
10,150
9,317
9
Amortization of core deposit and other
intangible assets
1,256
2,738
-54
Other costs of operations
173,684
189,273
-8
Total other expense
959,741
919,444
4
Income before income taxes
475,320
592,549
-20
Applicable income taxes
113,146
145,300
-22
Net income
$
362,174
447,249
-19
%
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend
Three months ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dollars in thousands
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
Interest income
$
928,256
958,518
992,946
970,358
1,016,962
Interest expense
24,082
24,725
25,696
28,018
35,567
Net interest income
904,174
933,793
967,250
942,340
981,395
Provision for credit losses
10,000
(15,000)
(20,000)
(15,000)
(25,000)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
894,174
948,793
987,250
957,340
1,006,395
Other income
Mortgage banking revenues
109,148
139,267
159,995
133,313
138,754
Service charges on deposit accounts
101,507
105,392
105,426
98,518
92,777
Trust income
169,213
168,827
156,876
162,991
156,022
Brokerage services income
20,190
18,923
20,490
10,265
13,113
Trading account and foreign exchange gains
5,369
6,027
5,563
6,502
6,284
Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
(743)
1,426
291
(10,655)
(12,282)
Other revenues from operations
136,203
138,775
120,485
112,699
110,930
Total other income
540,887
578,637
569,126
513,633
505,598
Other expense
Salaries and employee benefits
577,520
515,043
510,422
479,134
541,078
Equipment and net occupancy
85,812
82,641
80,738
80,848
82,471
Outside data processing and software
79,719
78,814
72,782
74,492
65,751
FDIC assessments
15,576
18,830
18,810
17,876
14,188
Advertising and marketing
16,024
21,228
15,208
13,364
14,628
Printing, postage and supplies
10,150
8,140
7,917
11,133
9,317
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets
1,256
1,954
2,738
2,737
2,738
Other costs of operations
173,684
200,850
190,719
185,761
189,273
Total other expense
959,741
927,500
899,334
865,345
919,444
Income before income taxes
475,320
599,930
657,042
605,628
592,549
Applicable income taxes
113,146
141,962
161,582
147,559
145,300
Net income
$
362,174
457,968
495,460
458,069
447,249
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
March 31
Dollars in thousands
2022
2021
Change
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
1,411,460
1,258,989
12
%
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
36,025,382
31,407,227
15
Federal funds sold
—
1,000
-100
Trading account
197,558
687,359
-71
Investment securities
9,356,832
6,610,667
42
Loans and leases:
Commercial, financial, etc.
23,496,017
27,811,190
-16
Real estate - commercial
34,553,558
37,425,974
-8
Real estate - consumer
15,595,879
17,349,683
-10
Consumer
18,162,938
16,712,233
9
Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount
91,808,392
99,299,080
-8
Less: allowance for credit losses
1,472,359
1,636,206
-10
Net loans and leases
90,336,033
97,662,874
-8
Goodwill
4,593,112
4,593,112
—
Core deposit and other intangible assets
2,742
11,427
-76
Other assets
7,940,433
8,248,405
-4
Total assets
$
149,863,552
150,481,060
—
%
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
58,520,366
53,641,419
9
%
Interest-bearing deposits
67,798,347
74,193,255
-9
Deposits at Cayman Islands office
—
641,691
-100
Total deposits
126,318,713
128,476,365
-2
Short-term borrowings
50,307
58,957
-15
Accrued interest and other liabilities
2,174,925
2,000,727
9
Long-term borrowings
3,443,587
3,498,503
-2
Total liabilities
131,987,532
134,034,552
-2
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred
1,750,000
1,250,000
40
Common
16,126,020
15,196,508
6
Total shareholders' equity
17,876,020
16,446,508
9
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
149,863,552
150,481,060
—
%
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dollars in thousands
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
1,411,460
1,337,577
1,479,712
1,410,468
1,258,989
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
36,025,382
41,872,304
38,445,788
33,864,824
31,407,227
Federal funds sold
—
—
—
—
1,000
Trading account
197,558
468,031
624,556
712,558
687,359
Investment securities
9,356,832
7,155,860
6,447,622
6,143,177
6,610,667
Loans and leases:
Commercial, financial, etc.
23,496,017
23,473,324
22,514,940
25,409,291
27,811,190
Real estate - commercial
34,553,558
35,389,730
37,023,952
37,558,775
37,425,974
Real estate - consumer
15,595,879
16,074,445
16,209,354
16,704,951
17,349,683
Consumer
18,162,938
17,974,953
17,834,648
17,440,415
16,712,233
Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount
91,808,392
92,912,452
93,582,894
97,113,432
99,299,080
Less: allowance for credit losses
1,472,359
1,469,226
1,515,024
1,575,128
1,636,206
Net loans and leases
90,336,033
91,443,226
92,067,870
95,538,304
97,662,874
Goodwill
4,593,112
4,593,112
4,593,112
4,593,112
4,593,112
Core deposit and other intangible assets
2,742
3,998
5,952
8,690
11,427
Other assets
7,940,433
8,233,052
8,236,582
8,351,574
8,248,405
Total assets
$
149,863,552
155,107,160
151,901,194
150,622,707
150,481,060
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
58,520,366
60,131,480
56,542,309
55,621,230
53,641,419
Interest-bearing deposits
67,798,347
71,411,929
72,158,987
72,647,542
74,193,255
Deposits at Cayman Islands office
—
—
—
—
641,691
Total deposits
126,318,713
131,543,409
128,701,296
128,268,772
128,476,365
Short-term borrowings
50,307
47,046
103,548
91,235
58,957
Accrued interest and other liabilities
2,174,925
2,127,931
2,067,188
2,042,948
2,000,727
Long-term borrowings
3,443,587
3,485,369
3,500,391
3,499,448
3,498,503
Total liabilities
131,987,532
137,203,755
134,372,423
133,902,403
134,034,552
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred
1,750,000
1,750,000
1,750,000
1,250,000
1,250,000
Common
16,126,020
16,153,405
15,778,771
15,470,304
15,196,508
Total shareholders' equity
17,876,020
17,903,405
17,528,771
16,720,304
16,446,508
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
149,863,552
155,107,160
151,901,194
150,622,707
150,481,060
Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates
Three months ended
Change in balance
March 31,
March 31,
December 31,
March 31, 2022 from
Dollars in millions
2022
2021
2021
March 31,
December 31,
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
2021
2021
ASSETS
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
$
38,693
.19
%
27,666
.10
%
44,316
.15
%
40
%
-13
%
Federal funds sold and agreements to resell securities
—
.71
678
.12
—
.47
-100
—
Trading account
48
1.61
50
1.44
50
1.62
-3
-4
Investment securities
7,724
2.06
6,605
2.28
6,804
2.12
17
14
Loans and leases, net of unearned discount
Commercial, financial, etc.
23,305
3.61
27,723
3.53
22,330
3.65
-16
4
Real estate - commercial
34,957
3.86
37,609
4.16
36,717
3.89
-7
-5
Real estate - consumer
15,870
3.55
17,404
3.54
16,290
3.53
-9
-3
Consumer
18,027
4.23
16,620
4.64
17,913
4.31
8
1
Total loans and leases, net
92,159
3.85
99,356
3.99
93,250
3.87
-7
-1
Total earning assets
138,624
2.72
134,355
3.08
144,420
2.64
3
-4
Goodwill
4,593
4,593
4,593
—
—
Core deposit and other intangible assets
3
13
5
-74
-31
Other assets
8,428
9,196
8,704
-8
-3
Total assets
$
151,648
148,157
157,722
2
%
-4
%
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing deposits
Savings and interest-checking deposits
$
67,267
.04
70,458
.07
70,518
.04
-5
%
-5
%
Time deposits
2,647
.21
3,732
.76
2,914
.40
-29
-9
Deposits at Cayman Islands office
—
—
683
.11
—
—
-100
—
Total interest-bearing deposits
69,914
.05
74,873
.10
73,432
.05
-7
-5
Short-term borrowings
56
.01
62
.01
58
.01
-10
-4
Long-term borrowings
3,442
1.88
3,851
1.78
3,441
1.77
-11
—
Total interest-bearing liabilities
73,412
.13
78,786
.18
76,931
.12
-7
-5
Noninterest-bearing deposits
58,141
50,860
61,012
14
-5
Other liabilities
2,201
2,184
2,166
1
2
Total liabilities
133,754
131,830
140,109
1
-5
Shareholders' equity
17,894
16,327
17,613
10
2
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
151,648
148,157
157,722
2
%
-4
%
Net interest spread
2.59
2.90
2.52
Contribution of interest-free funds
.06
.07
.06
Net interest margin
2.65
%
2.97
%
2.58
%
Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Five Quarter Trend
Three months ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
Income statement data
In thousands, except per share
Net income
Net income
$
362,174
457,968
495,460
458,069
447,249
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)
933
1,447
2,028
2,023
2,034
Merger-related expenses (1)
12,892
16,062
6,542
2,867
8,089
Net operating income
$
375,999
475,477
504,030
462,959
457,372
Earnings per common share
Diluted earnings per common share
$
2.62
3.37
3.69
3.41
3.33
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)
.01
.01
.02
.02
.02
Merger-related expenses (1)
.10
.12
.05
.02
.06
Diluted net operating earnings per common share
$
2.73
3.50
3.76
3.45
3.41
Other expense
Other expense
$
959,741
927,500
899,334
865,345
919,444
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets
(1,256)
(1,954)
(2,738)
(2,737)
(2,738)
Merger-related expenses
(17,372)
(21,190)
(8,826)
(3,893)
(9,951)
Noninterest operating expense
$
941,113
904,356
887,770
858,715
906,755
Merger-related expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
$
87
112
60
4
—
Equipment and net occupancy
1,807
340
1
—
—
Outside data processing and software
252
250
625
244
—
Advertising and marketing
628
337
505
24
—
Printing, postage and supplies
722
186
730
2,049
—
Other costs of operations
13,876
19,965
6,905
1,572
9,951
Other expense
$
17,372
21,190
8,826
3,893
9,951
Efficiency ratio
Noninterest operating expense (numerator)
$
941,113
904,356
887,770
858,715
906,755
Taxable-equivalent net interest income
$
907,408
937,356
970,953
946,072
985,128
Other income
540,887
578,637
569,126
513,633
505,598
Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
(743)
1,426
291
(10,655)
(12,282)
Denominator
$
1,449,038
1,514,567
1,539,788
1,470,360
1,503,008
Efficiency ratio
64.9
%
59.7
%
57.7
%
58.4
%
60.3
%
Balance sheet data
In millions
Average assets
Average assets
$
151,648
157,722
154,037
150,641
148,157
Goodwill
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(3)
(5)
(7)
(10)
(13)
Deferred taxes
1
1
2
3
3
Average tangible assets
$
147,053
153,125
149,439
146,041
143,554
Average common equity
Average total equity
$
17,894
17,613
17,109
16,571
16,327
Preferred stock
(1,750)
(1,750)
(1,495)
(1,250)
(1,250)
Average common equity
16,144
15,863
15,614
15,321
15,077
Goodwill
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(3)
(5)
(7)
(10)
(13)
Deferred taxes
1
1
2
3
3
Average tangible common equity
$
11,549
11,266
11,016
10,721
10,474
At end of quarter
Total assets
Total assets
$
149,864
155,107
151,901
150,623
150,481
Goodwill
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(3)
(4)
(6)
(9)
(12)
Deferred taxes
1
1
2
2
3
Total tangible assets
$
145,269
150,511
147,304
146,023
145,879
Total common equity
Total equity
$
17,876
17,903
17,529
16,720
16,447
Preferred stock
(1,750)
(1,750)
(1,750)
(1,250)
(1,250)
Common equity
16,126
16,153
15,779
15,470
15,197
Goodwill
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(3)
(4)
(6)
(9)
(12)
Deferred taxes
1
1
2
2
3
Total tangible common equity
$
11,531
11,557
11,182
10,870
10,595
____________________
(1)
After any related tax effect.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation