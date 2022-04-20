Magnetic Mobile Launches First Augmented Reality Promotions Platform for E-Commerce

Charge AR enables retailers to turn AR engagement into targeted incentives

MIAMISBURG, Ohio, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Augmented reality is gaining wider consumer adoption as interest in the "metaverse" explodes. Ohio-based Magnetic Mobile, a loyalty and targeted marketing firm, announced the launch of Charge AR (ChargeAR.com), the first-of-its-kind solution for incorporating targeted promotional offers into an e-commerce augmented reality (AR) experience.

With Charge AR, consumers can view a 3D model of a product in their space using their smartphone. Alongside the product, they'll see a 3D animation with the retailer's chosen marketing message. This could be a financial incentive like "20% Off" or an additional benefit such as "Gift with Purchase." Showing the offer together with the product itself creates a more seamless experience for the customer and strengthens the sense of urgency to complete the transaction. Notably, different offers can also be targeted to different consumers based on their interest or behavior.

Retailers can use the Charge AR bundle of products and services to tailor the offers delivered in AR to support their business goals and target audiences. The Charge AR platform supports the creation of multiple offers for the same product, allowing for targeting, segmentation, and A/B testing, which enables retailers to maximize conversion and ROI.

"We're combining proven approaches into a new solution that's as much about the business as it is about the buzz," said Brian Sichi, Magnetic Mobile CEO. "AR is a fun and exciting feature that engages customers. By placing promotional offers in the actual AR scene, marketers can connect the 3D experience to ROI in a tangible, measurable way while optimizing their marketing spend."

As a Platinum Partner of 3D Cloud™ by Marxent, Magnetic Mobile taps into many years of 3D and AR expertise. In 2021 alone, 3D Cloud™ by Marxent clients saw a 250% increase in sales conversions after a product was viewed in AR and a 180% increase in total dollar value of the resulting transactions. Charge AR clients will also benefit from the infrastructure of the 3D Cloud™ platform, which has been proven to support large-scale 3D model delivery with superior performance and security.

"We've seen the power of 3D visualization in the furniture and home improvement industry for years," said Beck Besecker, 3D Cloud™ by Marxent's CEO and Magnetic Mobile Co-Founder. "Now AR is expanding to many more categories and it's becoming table stakes for any online shopping experience. With their background in digital offer management and customer loyalty, the Magnetic team is a natural fit to take AR models a step further by combining them with marketing messages that drive sales."

Magnetic Mobile combines data-driven design strategy with the latest technology to create digital experiences that keep customers coming back for more. Magnetic Mobile has partnered with retail organizations for nearly a decade supporting the digital components of their go-to-market activities. Charge AR adds an innovative tool to the portfolio of Magnetic Mobile products and services to drive value for customers and create compelling shopping experiences.

"We've designed our process so that brands can get started with the technology quickly and scale up as rapidly as they'd like," said Sichi.

Interested retailers should visit chargear.com or contact chargear@magneticmobile.com to schedule a demo.

About Magnetic Mobile

Magnetic Mobile is a full-service digital agency focused on creating best-in-class mobile applications, responsive websites, and engaging experiences for national manufacturing and retail brands. Magnetic combines expertise in user experience, content strategy, and creative design with the latest technology and development best practices to influence the entire customer journey—maximizing brand recognition and loyalty for clients. In 2022, Magnetic introduced Charge AR, the retail industry's first solution for in-scene augmented reality promotional offers. For more information, visit magneticmobile.com and chargear.com.

About 3D Cloud™ by Marxent

3D Cloud™ by Marxent is the global leader in 3D e-commerce for furniture, kitchen, bath, outdoor, office furniture, and closets and storage. The 3D Cloud™ platform allows retailers and brands to build endless applications from a single 3D product catalog. With 3D Cloud™, 3D content is created, managed, and published to all 3D applications from a single source of truth for consistency across every touchpoint in the customer journey. Applications that run on 3D Cloud™ include 3D Product Configurators, 3D Sectional Configurator, 3D Room Planner with Design from Photo, 360 Product Spins, 3D Renders, WebAR, Augmented Reality retail apps, and Virtual Reality retail apps. Marxent has offices in Miamisburg, Ohio, and St. Petersburg Florida as well as an international presence with offices in London, England, and Paris, France. Clients include Lowe's Home Improvement, Macy's, HNI Corporation, La-Z-Boy, Joybird, and John Lewis and Partners. For more information, visit 3dcloud.com.

