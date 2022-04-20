Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the UBS Global Healthcare Conference

Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the UBS Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 24th. Mathai Mammen, Executive Vice President, Pharmaceuticals R&D, will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

This webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com.

A webcast replay will be available approximately 48 hours after the live webcast.

(PRNewsfoto/Johnson & Johnson)
(PRNewsfoto/Johnson & Johnson)(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johnson--johnson-to-participate-in-the-ubs-global-healthcare-conference-301529498.html

SOURCE Johnson & Johnson

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.