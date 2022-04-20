InventHelp Inventor Develops Tool to Free Clogged Tips on Sprayer Equipment (DLL-3714)

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a device to easily free hardened compound solutions or foreign objects that may be blocking the opening on the crack and crevice 4-way tip assembly of a stainless steel sprayer," said an inventor, from Flower Mound, Texas, "so I invented the JAKAX #2 AND #3. My design ensures that the tip is free of clogs for continued project use."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides a simple and easy way to free the clogged tip in the sprayer equipment. In doing so, it eliminates the need to devise an alternative unclogging method. It also eliminates the frustrations associated with working with a clogged tip and it increases safety and efficiency. The invention features a functional design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pest control services, agriculture/farming workers, landscapers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DLL-3714, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp