Katten Financial Litigator Accepted Into Career Development Program to Empower Diverse Attorneys

CHICAGO, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten announced today that Financial Markets Litigation and Enforcement associate Sheehan Band was selected to participate in the Minority Corporate Counsel Association (MCCA) Sources of Success professional development program designed to help create a strong pipeline of diverse legal leaders.

"Sheehan is a talented attorney who has shown great promise and a deep commitment to making the legal profession more inclusive and equitable as co-chair of Katten's Committee for Racial and Ethnic Diversity (CRED), an affinity group for associates," said Chief Diversity Partner Leslie Minier. "This program will enhance his career, and by extension, better position him to serve his clients and further develop as a law firm leader."

The yearlong MCCA program, tailored for mid-level attorneys from corporate legal departments and law firms, focuses on identifying successful career management and effective communication strategies, and developing leadership and management skills. Through the program, participants receive group and individual coaching and engage with leaders from major companies in various industries as panel participants and mentors.

As a senior associate in Katten's Financial Markets Litigation and Enforcement practice in Chicago, Band concentrates his practice on litigation and enforcement matters with a focus on the financial services industry and regulatory and internal investigations. Band has represented companies and individuals in state and federal court, as well as before various regulators, including the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Securities and Exchange Commission, Chicago Mercantile Exchange and National Futures Association. He also advises clients on the developing laws and regulations related to cryptoassets and blockchain technology, and regularly participates on panels and authors articles in that space.

As CRED co-chair, Band collaborates with firm leadership on firmwide diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. CRED provides mentoring, educational and career development support and resources, as well as leadership opportunities for racially and/or ethnically diverse associates at Katten.

Band also is involved in recruiting and mentoring diverse junior and summer associates, maintains an active pro bono practice and sits on the board of Asian Americans Advance Justice | Chicago, pan-Asian advocacy organization. In 2020, Band participated in the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD) Pathfinder program, which offered practical tools for developing and leveraging professional networks, foundational leadership skills and career development strategies.

Band earned his JD from the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School and his BA from Washington University in St. Louis.

