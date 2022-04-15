UpHealth, Inc. Announces Annual Meeting of Stockholders

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE: UPH) today announced that its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held as a virtual meeting on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. PT. Stockholders of record at the close of business on May 18, 2022 shall be entitled to vote at the 2022 Annual Meeting.

Information about the virtual meeting webcast and instructions for how stockholders can participate in the 2022 Annual Meeting will be included in the definitive proxy statement to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will be available on the "Investors" section of UpHealth's web site at https://uphealthinc.com on that date.

About UpHealth

UpHealth is a global digital health company that delivers digital-first technology, infrastructure, and services to dramatically improve how healthcare is delivered and managed. UpHealth's solutions holistically enable clients to deliver on their affordability, access, quality, outcomes, and patient experience goals. UpHealth's technology platform helps its clients improve access, coordinate care teams, and achieve better patient outcomes at lower cost, with care management solutions, analytics, and telehealth tools that serve patients wherever they are, in their native language. Additionally, UpHealth's technology-enabled virtual care infrastructure and services improves access to quality primary and acute care, behavioral health, and pharmacy services. UpHealth's clients include health plans, global governments, healthcare providers and community-based organizations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the date of its annual meeting of stockholders. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Board of Directors of UpHealth in light of their respective experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments and their potential effects on UpHealth as well as other factors they believe are appropriate in the circumstances. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting UpHealth will be those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the parties), or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including whether the company determines to change the date of its annual meeting of stockholders. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

