Vena Named One of Canada's 2022 Top Small & Medium Employers

Vena's agile pandemic response, new permanent hybrid workplace model and Total Rewards package were among the reasons for selection



TORONTO, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Vena , the Complete Planning platform loved by finance and trusted by business, today announced that it has been recognized as one of Canada's Top Small and Medium Employers (2022) by Mediacorp Canada Inc., organizers of the annual Canada's Top 100 Employers competition.



Now in its 9th year, the award competition recognizes the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that offer the nation's best workplaces and forward-thinking human resources policies.

Mediacorp recognized the nation's award-winning employers as adapting quickly to the pandemic and continuing to use the same agility to overcome the challenges of a tightening labor market. "Small and medium employers have the advantage of adaptability," says Kristina Leung, Senior Editor at Mediacorp. "They are independent and have always served as a 'laboratory' for the kinds of best practices we eventually see at larger employers."

Adapting to Change and Embracing the New World of Work

Vena's pandemic response, new permanent hybrid workplace model and Total Rewards package (retirement savings match program, employee stock option plan and paid time offering) were among the reasons why Vena was selected.

"What a great honor it is to be recognized as one of Greater Toronto's Top Employers and one of Canada's Top Small & Medium Employers," said Tracey Mikita, Vena's Chief People Person.

"We're always thinking of new ways to provide a positive and supportive work experience for our team members where they can grow and build meaningful careers at Vena. These achievements tell us that we are achieving our goals. They also celebrate our inclusive, collaborative and fun workplace culture, highlight our One Team spirit and encourage us to continue to evolve our employee experience and create even stronger bonds as we build our future together."

Building on Vena's Award-Winning Culture in 2022 (and Beyond)

Vena was also the recipient of two recent Comparably Awards for Best Company Outlook and Best Marketing Teams . Vena wrapped up 2021 with Comparably Awards for Best Company Happiness, Best Company Compensation and Best Company Perks & Benefits and a 2021 Tech Cares Award from TrustRadius. Check out the full list of Comparably awards Vena won in 2021.

In recent months, Vena introduced more health and wellness initiatives , celebrated the formation of Vena's new Black Employee Resource Group, Melanite , and has grown to 500+ employees—including the recent appointment of Hugh Cumming as Chief Technology Officer to power scale and industry-leading growth—and serves more than 1,000 customers worldwide.

Come Grow With Us. We are a hybrid remote-office workplace with offices in Toronto, Canada and London, United Kingdom. Visit our newly launched Careers site for current job openings and to learn more about life at Vena.

About Vena

Vena is the only native Excel Complete Planning Platform built for Microsoft 365 with Power BI. Vena transforms how business, finance and operations leaders Plan To Grow™ with the Vena Growth Engine, the SaaS platform and methodology that empowers and inspires your plans and guides your growth journey. Over 1,200 of the world's leading companies power their growth with Vena. For more information, visit venasolutions.com and follow Vena on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and Twitter @venasolutions.

About Canada's Top 100 Employers Competition

Canada's Top 100 Employers is an editorial competition that recognizes the organizations that lead the nation in creating exceptional places to work. For over 20 years, the project has recognized employers that lead their peers with progressive HR programs and policies.

