TeamViewer Enables Real-time Remote Video Sharing for Industrial Aerial Drones by SB C&S (SoftBank Commerce & Service)

TAMPA BAY, Fla., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer, a global leading provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, today announced that its connectivity solution is integrated into the professional aerial drones provided by SB C&S (SoftBank Commerce & Service). TeamViewer's software enables the real-time sharing of aerial video and audio streams captured by the drones' cameras to multiple remotely connected devices. Commercial use cases for this technology include for example joint infrastructure inspections, as well as joint aerial inspection of disaster sites or other locations that are difficult to access.

Via TeamViewer's solution, images or videos captured by the drone-carried camera can be seamlessly streamed to multiple remotely connected devices through a 4G or LTE mobile network. Also, the images from devices such as infrared cameras for temperature measurements or LiDARs could be transmitted and streamed through the solution.

Katsumi Moriya, Vice President, Deputy Head of ICT Unit, Head of Cloud Service Promotion Division, Cloud Service Unit at SB C&S, said: "In recent years, there has been an increasing need to remotely check real-time video footage of aerial photography using drones and to give instructions directly to the operator. We are pleased that we can now offer this effective utilization of our drones together with TeamViewer. We will continue solving customer issues together with TeamViewer in response to the rapidly increasing need for aerial drones in different kinds of scenarios."

"The real-time aerial imagery transmissions enable people located in different parts of the world to efficiently work together on exploring remote locations", said Sojung Lee, President APAC at TeamViewer. "Although our solution is perfectly working with 4G and LTE networks, the worldwide introduction of 5G networks will enable various additional use cases, with even higher image resolutions and larger amounts of data to be transmitted and shared in real-time. We are happy to work with our strong partner SB C&S to address challenges and explore use cases of various customers from industry as well as public authorities."

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind – from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has more than 625,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs around 1,500 people globally. In 2021, TeamViewer achieved billings of EUR 548 million. TeamViewer AG (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.

About SB C&S

SB C&S Corp. provides a wide range of services by harnessing the synergies of the SoftBank Group, including the business of distributing IT-related commodities, the operations of which is where it all began for the SoftBank Group, as well as the manufacture and sales of mobile accessories and IoT equipment, the provision of various cloud-computing services and ICT solutions, and the operations of Web services and a purchasing-support business. Visit our website for more information. https://cas.softbank.jp/en/

