Taylor Morrison Releases Fourth Annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

Report highlights homebuilder's continued commitment to integration of sustainable principles across its business

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. , April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With a commitment to building a more sustainable future, Taylor Morrison (NYSE: TMHC), a leading national land developer and homebuilder, today released its fourth annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. The report details the Company's focus and achievements on its core ESG pillars: Building for the Future, People First and Transparency and Accountability.

Taylor Morrison (PRNewsFoto/Taylor Morrison) (PRNewsfoto/Taylor Morrison) (PRNewswire)

"Following the progress we made in 2021, we look forward to further advancing our strategic operational initiatives, disciplined capital allocation, and values-based approach to sustainability in 2022 and beyond," said Taylor Morrison Chairman and CEO Sheryl Palmer. "Our ESG initiatives include an emphasis on our long-term strategy for managing our carbon footprint and continuing to increase diversity in leadership positions and across the organization. As we do so, our responsibility to all of our communities will remain our guiding light. As I look ahead, I am energized by the focus and determination of our team to reach new heights in our collective drive to create long-lasting, differentiated value for our homebuyers, business and shareholders."

The publication highlights the following ESG-related achievements Taylor Morrison made in 2021:

· Environmental | Building for the Future

· Social | People First

· Governance | Accountability and Transparency

In preparing this report, Taylor Morrison utilized guidelines by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals (U.N. SDGs).

To view Taylor Morrison's full 2021 ESG Report, please visit investors.taylormorrison.com/esg .

About Taylor Morrison



Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Taylor Morrison is one of the nation's leading homebuilders and developers. We serve a wide array of consumers from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury, and 55-plus active lifestyle homebuyers under our family of brands—including Taylor Morrison, Esplanade, Darling Homes Collection by Taylor Morrison, and Christopher Todd Communities built by Taylor Morrison. From 2016-2022, Taylor Morrison has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Builder by Lifestory Research. Our strong commitment to sustainability, our communities, and our team is highlighted in our latest Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report on our website.

CONTACT: Alice Giedraitis

(480) 840-8137

agiedraitis@taylormorrison.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Taylor Morrison