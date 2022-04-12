Spaulding Ridge Announces Matt Wise as New Chief Operating Officer

Rapid expansion has prompted the addition of Matt Wise as COO for global cloud advisory and implementation firm to handle future growth

CHICAGO, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spaulding Ridge, leading cloud advisory and implementation firm, today announced that Matt Wise has joined as Chief Operating Officer (COO) to further position the organization for its next phase of global growth and innovation.

"We've experienced significant growth since our 2018 founding and we're creating a solid foundation for future expansion through operational efficiency, especially as we evaluate our acquisition strategy," Spaulding Ridge CEO Jay Laabs says. "This is why I'm ecstatic to welcome Matt Wise as our new Chief Operating Officer. He will be vital to us as we scale."

With more than 25 years of experience in financial and operational roles, Matt Wise will oversee Spaulding Ridge's business operations, including the management of finance and accounting, legal, information technology, and operations. Matt's focus will be partnering with company leadership to profitably grow and run the business. He will also be responsible for aligning and prioritizing company investments.

Most recently, Matt was the CVP of Operations for a global digital consulting practice and has significant experience managing and leading acquisitions.

