Shoreline Biosciences Presents Data at AACR 2022 Demonstrating its Novel Methodology to Produce Clinical Scale iPSC-derived NK (iNK) Cells

SAN DIEGO, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoreline Biosciences, Inc. (Shoreline), a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation cellular immunotherapies based on induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) utilizing its proprietary iPSC-derived natural killer (iNK) cell and macrophage (iMACs) platforms, today announced the presentation of data at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting in New Orleans, LA, taking place from April 8-13, 2022. Shoreline presented two posters demonstrating its novel methodologies to produce clinical scale iPSC-derived iNK cells.

Shoreline has developed a proprietary methodology to create differentiated iNK cells for large-scale, "off-the-shelf" production. Shoreline's methodology supports the production of phenotypically and functionally mature iNK cells from both wildtype and genetically engineered iPSCs. In particular, the generation of iPSC-derived NK cells bearing a knock-out of the gene encoding cytokine-inducible SH2-containing protein (CISH) was described at the AACR meeting. Shoreline's CISH-KO iNK cells have demonstrated improved in vivo anti-tumor activity, persistence, metabolic fitness, and resistance to cell exhaustion.

To improve the targeting and potency of its iNK cells, Shoreline has also developed a proprietary Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) screening platform to identify CARs that function optimally in NK cells. Compared to CARs developed for T cells and transferred into NK cells, Shoreline's NK-optimized CARs yield significantly increased tumor killing activity.

"The presentations at AACR 2022 on our CISH-KO iNK cells and natural killer-optimized CARs demonstrate our sophisticated expertise in iPSC differentiation, gene editing, and CAR-NK development. This technology is being applied to multiple therapeutic programs, and along with our partnerships with Kite and BeiGene, serves as the basis for our strong pipeline of novel cancer therapies," said Robert Hollingsworth, Ph.D., CSO of Shoreline. "Our differentiated approaches improve upon existing CAR-NK and CAR-T technologies, and we are continuing to optimize our cell therapies for potency, durability, and safety. We are excited to advance these therapies into clinical testing and eventually provide important new options for cancer patients."

Details of the Shoreline posters are below:

Title: "Development of an iPSC-derived NK cell screening platform for discovery of NK cell optimized Chimeric Antigen Receptors (CARs) for next-generation CAR-NK cell immunotherapies"

Session Title: Adoptive Cell Therapy 1

Session Date and Time: Sunday April 10, 2022 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 36

Title: "A novel method to produce clinical scale induced pluripotent stem cell-derived natural killer (iPSC-NK) cells with improved anti-tumor activity for next-generation allogenic cell therapies"

Abstract Number: 4319

Session Title: Stem Cells and Regulatory Pathways in Cancer

Session Date and Time: Tuesday April 12, 2022 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 12

About Shoreline Biosciences

Shoreline Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation cellular immunotherapies based on induced pluripotent stem cells, or iPSCs, utilizing its proprietary iPSC-derived natural killer (iNK) cell and macrophage (iMACs) platforms. The company's platforms are built on a deep understanding of iPSC differentiation, immune cell biology and genetic engineering that enable the development of specific effector cell types, including iNK cells and iMACsas allogeneic "off-the-shelf" cellular immunotherapies designed for durability, scalability, safety and efficacy. Shoreline is advancing a pipeline of programs towards the clinic, on its own and with its strategic partners, Kite, a Gilead Company, and BeiGene, a global pharmaceutical company. Shoreline Biosciences is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

