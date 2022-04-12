REAL SIMPLE Debuts First-Ever Virtual "Get It Done!" Home

New Interactive Digital Experience Features Step-by-Step Guides for Big and Small Home Upgrades, Clever Organizing Techniques, and More

Sponsors Include 3M Claw, Command Brand, Elkay, Endless Summer, and The Container Store

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dotdash Meredith's REAL SIMPLE today premieres its first-ever "Get It Done!" Virtual Home filled with approachable projects, DIY ideas, and time-savers for organizing, designing, and revamping every corner of your home. Tied to its successful "Get It Done!" editorial series, this next-level brand experience draws on REAL SIMPLE editors' expertise in home improvement, design, and organization. Explore the virtual space at RealSimple.com/virtualhome now and find more ideas and inspiration in REAL SIMPLE's May "Get It Done!" issue, available on newsstands this Friday.

"We're excited to elevate the tips and tricks from our reader-favorite 'Get It Done!' franchise through this innovative, multi-channel experience. From finally putting up that gallery wall to rethinking your landscaping, our step-by-step guides help you cross off those lingering 'someday' tasks from your list and make your home more functional and personal along the way," said REAL SIMPLE Editor in Chief Lauren Iannotti.

Consumers can engage with the Home via interactive hotspots that detail home renovation projects that pack big impact with little effort. Through room renderings, project details, and shoppable products needed to get it done, these virtual vignettes explore the topics that the REAL SIMPLE audience loves the most: design, organizing, cleaning, and sustainability. Projects include how to hang a TV and hide all the wires, clutter-proof your closet, give your fireplace a face-lift, set your home up for safety, and other ideas across the kitchen, bedroom, laundry room, and outdoor space.

Sponsors for the "Get It Done!" virtual experience include 3M Claw, Command Brand, Elkay, Endless Summer, and The Container Store. The architect for the Virtual Home is RS Mannino Architects + Builders and Sarah Rhinehart Fleischer, SRF Interiors is the designer for the experience.

To explore REAL SIMPLE's first-ever virtual "Get It Done!" Home, visit RealSimple.com/virtualhome. Additional ideas for how homeowners can improve their space can also be found in the May 2022 issue of REAL SIMPLE, available on newsstands April 15.

ABOUT REAL SIMPLE

REAL SIMPLE provides practical and useful solutions for simplifying every aspect of a modern woman's busy life. By tightly curating the best advice, products and services to make decisions simple, REAL SIMPLE delivers a judgement-free guide for life, leaving her lighter, more accomplished, and in control. As the number one women's lifestyle magazine at newsstand and on Apple News+, REAL SIMPLE reaches an audience of 22 million every month through print, digital, podcasts, licensed products, brand experiences, and more. REAL SIMPLE is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family.

