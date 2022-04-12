PayEngine names Rashid Kamran as its CTO

The experienced software developer will accelerate the Los Angeles-based payments facilitation company's technical innovation and growth

LOS ANGELES, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PayEngine , a white-label payments-facilitation platform for vertical SaaS companies, has named software veteran Rashid Kamran as its chief technology officer. Kamran will primarily focus on building and scaling the company's technology stack with an eye on growth.

PayEngine CTO Rashid Kamran will accelerate the Los Angeles-based payments facilitation company's technical innovation and growth. (PRNewswire)

Kamran has more than 20 years' experience in software development and has built, managed and maintained several large-scale applications along with supporting a global teams' needs. Prior to his new role at PayEngine, Kamran served as vice president for application development at MUFG Union Bank and director of software engineering at ATT/DIRECTV®.

"Rashid's deep technical expertise and passion for building software focused on improving the overall customer experience within the highly regulated payments space makes him uniquely qualified to lead our product and engineering teams," said Spartak Buniatyan, founder and CEO of PayEngine. "I'm looking forward to partnering closely with Rashid as we work to develop new and innovative solutions for our partners."

At PayEngine, Kamran will ensure the company's technology remains cutting-edge so the payments company can continue with its emphasis on innovation and scalability. He will also hire, train and motivate engineers while evangelizing the company's product ideas and technical solutions to investors, partners and clients.

"I look forward to the opportunity to make impactful solutions toward innovation and scalability through my position with PayEngine," Kamran said. "Their focus on growth and delivering value in the vertical SaaS market is right in my wheelhouse as a developer and manager. I'm excited to lead the technology direction to continue PayEngine's mission of delivering more freedom and fewer liabilities for their customers."

When he's not helping PayEngine reach its technological goals, Kamran works on machine learning and artificial intelligence projects and coaches a local middle school robotics team.

"As PayEngine continues to make great strides on our path to powering the vertical software industry with unique and secure payment facilitation solutions, it's more important than ever that we continue to bring on world class talent and provide the best level of service to our partners and their customers," Buniatyan said.

About PayEngine

PayEngine is the unique payments platform designed to help vertical market software vendors maximize payment revenue, eliminate liability and reduce complexity, and own and improve customer experience. With PayEngine's platform, software vendors can set their own rates over interchange, control margins and retain the majority of their profits; eliminate MOR liability and dispute management, PCI/data security and compliance issues; and integrate with APIs, drop-in widgets and customizable UI. For more information, visit https://payengine.co .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PayEngine