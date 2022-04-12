Latitude Margaritaville Communities Expanding to Texas

TAMPA, Fla., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Margaritaville and Minto Communities USA announced that Latitude Margaritaville is expanding into Texas – introducing the Austin, Dallas, and Houston markets to the award-winning and wildly popular communities for those 55 and better.

Latitude Margaritaville communities are being developed by Minto and global lifestyle brand, Margaritaville. These communities are inspired by the lyrics and lifestyle of singer, songwriter, and best-selling author Jimmy Buffett whose songs evoke a passion for tropical escape and relaxation. There are currently three Latitude Margaritaville communities: Latitude Margaritaville Daytona Beach, Latitude Margaritaville Watersound near Panama City Beach and Scenic Highway 30A, and Latitude Margaritaville Hilton Head, located near Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

"Latitude Margaritaville has redefined how pre-and-active retirement living is viewed forever with a combination of world-class amenities and island-inspired villa, single-family and cottage homes," said Scott Rogers, Minto's newly-appointed Vice President of Acquisition and Development – Texas. He will be based in Dallas and will lead Minto, under license from Margaritaville, in strategic land positioning efforts and establishing a development and operating team in each new market. "I am impressed by the innovative placemaking and vision of the Latitude Margaritaville brand. Locations are carefully considered and must meet specific criteria to be selected for a community, including sufficient land; a temperate climate; proximity to an airport; convenient retail and service businesses, and nearby medical offices and hospitals. Another very important factor is convenient access to outstanding leisure-time activities in the surrounding area. Dallas, Austin, and Houston definitely meet these criteria."

"The sense of community we've seen at our previously opened Latitude Margaritaville properties in Daytona Beach, Hilton Head, and Watersound has been truly incredible," shared Jim Wiseman, President of Development at Margaritaville. "The Margaritaville brand has a strong foundation in Texas. The state represents tremendous opportunity as we expand the development of Latitude Margaritaville communities. We look forward to bringing our iconic lifestyle to the Southwest."

About Latitude Margaritaville

Latitude Margaritaville communities are active adult developments built by master developer Minto Communities under license from global lifestyle brand Margaritaville Holdings. Offering resort-style amenities, Latitude Margaritaville is the ideal destination for those looking to live the Margaritaville lifestyle as they grow older, but not up. The communities feature a resort-style pool, fitness center, live entertainment, signature Margaritaville food and beverage concepts, arts and learning programs and more. Ranked the nation's most popular active adult community of 2018 by 55Places.com and 2019's Best 55+ Community of the Year by the National Association of Home Builders, Latitude Margaritaville communities are now open in Daytona Beach, Florida, Hilton Head, South Carolina and Watersound, Florida located on the Emerald Coast in Florida's Panhandle. Additional Latitude Margaritaville communities are planned for some of the nation's most popular destinations. Latitude Margaritaville Daytona Beach and Latitude Margaritaville Hilton Head were recognized among 2021's top 50 master-planned communities and top 50 top-selling master-planned communities in the U.S. on the prestigious John Burns Real Estate Consulting list and RCLCO Real Estate Consulting list, respectively.

About Minto Communities

Minto Communities USA, based in Florida since 1978, has represented integrity, financial strength and enduring value for over 40 years. Minto builds exceptional new homes and communities to meet every lifestyle, with more than 30,000 new homes built in 48 communities. Minto is dedicated to continuous improvement in design, quality and customer experience. These are just some of the elements that set Minto apart as an exceptional homebuilder and community developer and have earned the company national recognition that includes consistently high rankings from Eliant Customer Service Surveys. Minto has been recognized with multiple national awards from the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) for community and home design, including Best Single-Family Community Over 100 Homes for Westlake in the City of Westlake; Best Mixed-Use Community and Best Clubhouse for The Isles of Collier Preserve in Naples, Florida; and Best Clubhouse for the Harbour Isle Beach Club in Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida. Minto is also recognized throughout the homebuilding industry as an expert in developing active-adult communities. The NAHB named Minto Communities as 55+ Builder of the Year for 2019 and 2022. Latitude Margaritaville Daytona Beach was awarded 55+ Community of the Year for 2019, and Latitude Margaritaville Hilton Head was awarded 55+ Community of the Year for 2020.

