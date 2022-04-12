KALEIDOCO'S PARTICLE INK DEBUTS AT TED2022 CONFERENCE

Entertainment Tech Company Unveils Metaverse Made of Light

VANCOUVER, BC, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleidoco, an entertainment technology company that creates original mixed reality experiences, opened this week's TED2022 Conference by previewing Particle Ink , a metaverse made of light set within the 2.5th Dimension.

Through this mind-bending, interactive, and live experience, Kaleidoco ushered in A New Era of Web3 by merging their proprietary Augmented Reality (AR) technology with mixed-reality storytelling to create a more meaningful, productive, empathetic, and accessible metaverse.

"We have been working with some of the most brilliant minds to ensure our technology lays a solid foundation that will span across multiple platforms, hardware, and distribution channels," said Kaleidoco co-CEO Cassandra Rosenthal. "Particle Ink is a beautiful representation of this work and it's so exciting to share it with the TED audience."

Particle Ink unifies multiple layers of the metaverse through Kaleidoco's Augmented Reality (AR) platform, MMO gamefi, live portals, AR e-commerce, and blockchain. The virtual platform layer draws from engaging lore, AR tech, and in-person live portals that blend the digital and physical worlds.

"While highly technical in scope and development, Particle Ink has the depth, creativity, magic, and intrigue that speaks to all ages, sparking wonderment and creativity," said Kaleidoco co-CEO, Jennifer Tuft.

Kaleidoco presented a never-before-seen multi-viewer AR technology where every person simultaneously experienced AR, projection mapping and live performance seamlessly woven together. Guests at TED were given a glimpse into Particle Ink's 2.5th dimension, where the lines between the digital and physical worlds disappear within a living graphic novel – a world created with light and ink on paper by a grieving artist.

Particle Ink: The Speed of Dark , the first ongoing portal into the 2.5th, opens to the public on April 16th in Las Vegas, Nevada with performances Wednesday through Sunday at 7PM and 9PM. For tickets and more information, visit www.particleink.com .

ABOUT KALEIDOCO

KALEIDOCO is a technology company built to engage and inspire people around the globe through an original mixed reality metaverse and innovative technologies that enhance human connection, defining the next generation of Web3. Mediums include AR Tech Platform, AR GameFi and Live Portal Metaverse, and Blockchain.

ABOUT AUGMENTED REALITY

The Kaleidoco Augmented Reality (AR) platform enables the creation of meaningful and purpose-driven experiences through entertainment, education, retail, gaming, with capacity for expansion across verticals.

