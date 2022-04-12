InventHelp Inventor Develops Shelving Unit for Railings & Banisters (NEJ-111)

PITTSBURGH, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a versatile shelving unit that can be mounted to any railing/banister," said an inventor, from Somerville, N.J., "so I invented the SMART SHELF. My design can be easily applied and removed to facilitate changes in need or personal taste."

The patent-pending invention provides a space-saving shelf option for a railing, fence or banister. In doing so, it offers a convenient place to set a potted plant, decoration, a drink or other item. It also eliminates the need to use traditional porch tables and other similar furniture and it could help to prevent damage from hardware materials. The invention features a simple and durable design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NEJ-111, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

