IGT Strengthens Video Lottery Terminal Leadership in Atlantic Canada via Massive Hardware and Content Deal

Company signs contract with Atlantic Lottery Corporation to deploy nearly 1,400 CrystalDual 27 VLTs with popular The Price is Right content

LONDON, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that its subsidiary, IGT Canada Solutions ULC, has signed a contract with the Atlantic Lottery Corporation ("ALC") to provide 1,375 CrystalDual® 27 video lottery terminals (VLTs) throughout the remainder of the year.

As part of the agreement, IGT will launch the VLTs with high-performing themes including The Wild Life™, Big City 5's™, The Big Easy™ and Royal Spins Deluxe™. Additionally, IGT will deploy The Price Is Right VLT content in 2023. Inspired by North America's highest-rated daytime television game show, The Price is Right is among the most recognizable brands in IGT's game library.

"IGT has supplied engaging cabinets and content that have proven to entertain VLT players throughout Atlantic Canada for more than 30 years," said Patrick Daigle, ALC President and CEO. "Expanding on the number of new VLTs in ALC's gaming venues with popular IGT themes allows us to deliver on our promise of providing our players with the most compelling gaming experiences."

"The versatility of IGT's CrystalDual 27 VLT enables ALC to continue modernizing its gaming offering and provides players with best-in-class, market-attuned content," said David Flinn, IGT SVP, Canada, South and Central America. "These 1,375 CrystalDual 27 units, in addition to the more than 350 that are already in the ALC market, reinforce our commitment to the Lottery's growth, and elevate gaming within the region with highly successful hardware."

The CrystalDual 27 VLT features two high-definition displays delivering optimal graphics for players. The terminal has a first-class audio package, ergonomic design, and a mobile device charging port to deliver exceptional player experiences.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

About Atlantic Lottery Corporation

Atlantic Lottery was founded in 1976 and is jointly owned by the Atlantic Canadian provinces, with 100 per cent of profit being returned every year to the governments of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador. Atlantic Lottery offers players a wide range of regulated gaming options, including traditional draw games, Scratch'N Win, breakopen, video lottery, sports betting and digital games through its alc.ca portal.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

