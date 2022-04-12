FOUR SEASONS HOTEL HOUSTON CELEBRATES RUBY ANNIVERSARY WITH COMPLETION OF MULTI-YEAR TRANSFORMATION

Houston's downtown destination is better than ever

HOUSTON, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Seasons Hotel Houston is celebrating its 40th anniversary with the completion of its multi-year, multi-million dollar transformation.

Four Seasons Hotel Houston celebrates its 40th anniversary with the completion of its multi-year transformation. The Hotel’s transformation included enhancement of the lobby, front drive, spa, fitness center; guest rooms and suites, specialty suites, residential suites, and event space. New additions include Bayou & Bottle, Bayou & Bean, the Topgolf Swing Suites, Toro Toro, Bandista cocktail laboratory, and the Krigler boutique. Houston's downtown destination is now better than ever. (PRNewswire)

Four Seasons Hotel Houston celebrates its 40th anniversary with the completion of its multi-year transformation.

The Hotel, which opened on April 15, 1982, has been a pillar of downtown Houston for 40 years, hosting locals, celebrities, politicians, business icons, and discerning guests from around the world. As the gathering place for locals and visitors alike, Four Seasons is just steps from leading entertainment and sports venues, and a short drive to Houston's renowned Museum District.

"There's no better way to celebrate our 40th anniversary than with the completion of the Hotel's magnificent transformation," said Tom Segesta, general manager of Four Seasons Hotel Houston. "Our downtown destination is now better than ever, and we're looking forward to sharing more great experiences with our guests and our beloved city of Houston as we move forward."

The initial phase of the Hotel's transformation included enhancement of the lobby and front drive, The Spa, and Fitness Center; and the addition of Bayou & Bottle, Bayou & Bean, and the Topgolf Swing Suites.

The completion of the Hotel's transformation resulted in new and enhanced product throughout, including:

Texas skies and the Hotel's lobby, known as " Houston's Living Room". Featuring a calming color palette of deep sky blue fabrics complemented by warm undertones of dark oak wood, rich saddle leather, and antique brass details, these accommodations feature custom-made furniture by Houston -based designer Eric Brand , giving each room a residential feel and allowing guests to immerse themselves in a refined Texas experience that feels like a home away from home. Guest Rooms and Suites – All 289 guest rooms and 103 suites have been transformed, with the design inspiration nodding to bigskies and the Hotel's lobby, known as "Living Room". Featuring a calming color palette of deep sky blue fabrics complemented by warm undertones of dark oak wood, rich saddle leather, and antique brass details, these accommodations feature custom-made furniture by-based designer, giving each room a residential feel and allowing guests to immerse themselves in a refinedexperience that feels like a home away from home.

Specialty Suites – The Hotel's 12 specialty suites have been elevated with a soothing color palette and design appeal. The State, Ambassador, Presidential and Penthouse Suites have been enhanced with custom-designed luxury furnishings allowing guests to immerse themselves in a refined residential experience. Most notably, the 1,570 square foot (146 square metres) Presidential Suite and 1,935 square foot (180 square metres) Penthouse Suite have been completely reimagined and reconfigured, resulting in open and inviting layouts with custom-tailored details suited for a luxury residence.

Residential Suites - The Hotel's 64 one and two-bedroom residential suites are the latest accommodations to take on new life. Offering expansive space and all the comforts of home, the Hotel's one-, two-, and three-bedroom Residential Suites are complete with full, modern kitchens, separate living areas, and washer and dryer. Ranging in size from 800 – 2,126 square feet (74 – 198 square metres), these suites are inviting, equipped with state-of-the-art amenities, and are perfect for extended stays and family getaways.

Toro Toro - Toro Toro is the new award-winning Pan-Latin steakhouse from Chef Partner Richard Sandoval, the father of modern Mexican cuisine. Playing off the double-meaning of "toro" - bull in Spanish and the prized tuna in Japanese, Toro Toro is rooted in the celebration of the vibrant flavors and convivial dining culture of Central and South America , and offers guests a twist on the contemporary steakhouse experience with Pan-Latin influences and Asian dishes. Toro Toro has been created with warmth and expertly outfitted by award-winning New York City design firm Meyer Davis. is the new award-winning Pan-Latin steakhouse from Chef Partner Richard Sandoval, the father of modern Mexican cuisine. Playing off the double-meaning of "toro" - bull in Spanish and the prized tuna in Japanese,is rooted in the celebration of the vibrant flavors and convivial dining culture ofand, and offers guests a twist on the contemporary steakhouse experience with Pan-Latin influences and Asian dishes.has been created with warmth and expertly outfitted by award-winningdesign firm Meyer Davis.

Bandista – The newest addition to Four Seasons is Bandista - an intimate, modern-day speakeasy, reminiscent of a 1920s lounge that dazzles with a decadent Latin vibe. Guests of the 20-seat bar and lounge enjoy inventive and artistic interpretations of classic and contemporary cocktails, as well as rare spirits from around the world. Bandista's bar seats provide a center-stage show of the cocktail laboratory, where guests connect with the city's most talented bartenders and other discreet guests.

Event Space - The Hotel's 16,500 square feet (1,535 square metres) of event space, has been completely reimagined, to present the city's best venues for gatherings large and small. In addition to redesign, a new Grand Ballroom with 150 percent more gathering space was created.

Texas , the new apothecary-style, 800-square-foot (74 square metres) boutique is nestled inside the Hotel's lobby. The boutique offers the full range of Krigler's existing perfumes, luxury scented candles, extraordinaire noble soaps, and a workshop to make scented candles and perfumes on-site. Krigler - As the first Krigler perfume store in, the new apothecary-style, 800-square-foot (74 square metres) boutique is nestled inside the Hotel's lobby. The boutique offers the full range of Krigler's existing perfumes, luxury scented candles, extraordinaire noble soaps, and a workshop to make scented candles and perfumes on-site.

The Hotel is presenting a robust roster of spring happenings, filled with an array of exciting activities and experiences throughout the season. The Hotel is also offering the Third Night Free package, which includes a complimentary third night with every two consecutive paid nights.

For more information, please visit online , call (800) 734-4114 or contact your travel professional (chain code FS.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Four Seasons Hotel Houston