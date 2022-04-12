First International Society for Preclinical Research Quality Systems Launched

Guarantors of EQIPD to host platform and certification process to boost innovation

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Guarantors of EQIPD e.V. (GoEQIPD) announce the formation of a registered association, based in Heidelberg Germany, to host and to ensure the ongoing adoption of the novel preclinical research quality system that can be applied in both the public and private sectors.

Improving research rigor has biomedical, societal, personal, economic and ethical benefits for academia and industry alike. The biomedical research field has reported the challenges with the robustness, rigor, and/or validity of research data, which may impact decisions about whether to proceed to preclinical and clinical testing as well as conclusions on the predictability of preclinical models.

The need for a simple, sustainable solutions that facilitated data quality led the Innovative Medicine Initiative to fund a €9.5m EQIPD project (Enhancing Quality in Preclinical Data) between 2017-2021, consisting of 30 research groups from academia and industry. This consortium developed the EQIPD Quality System (EQIPD QS1), a novel and systematic approach to improve preclinical research data and quality. EQIPD QS provides the tools by which research units can systematically reduce bias and increase data quality. Additionally, the consortium developed several tools and resources supporting implementation of the QS and provided comprehensive information beyond the QS to implement best practices in any research unit.

The mission of the GoEQIPD is to keep these resources up to date, oversee the EQIPD certification process, and provide training to the research community to foster the generation of quality research. The association will provide the legal framework for future activities and ensure further development and preservation of the legacy of the EQIPD consortium.

Guarantors of EQIPD website: http://eqipd.org

References

Bespalov, A. et al. Introduction to the eqipd quality system. Elife 10, 1–26 (2021).

