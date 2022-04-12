CorpAxe Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance

CorpAxe leverages successful SOC 2 audit to advance its commitment to customer data security.

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CorpAxe is proud to announce that it has received a SOC 2 Type 2 attestation report with no exceptions. This rigorous, independent assessment of internal security controls serves as evidence of the company's dedication and adherence to the highest standards for security.

CorpAxe is the world leader in corporate access and resource management solutions for the investment community. The CorpAxe suite of products allows investors to discover, originate, manage, and value resources critical to the investment process, while meeting the demands of a rapidly changing regulatory environment.

This is an important milestone that confirms the company's ongoing commitment to its customers and the security of their data. CorpAxe views security as the foundation upon which its products are built and upon which trust with its customers is earned and maintained.

"Our clients operate in a highly regulated industry and include many of the world's largest asset managers, hedge funds, and financial institutions," said Mark Pellegrino, CEO of CorpAxe. "We recognize the need to be at the forefront of data security and to operate according to the highest of industry standards. This certification is a welcome validation of the controls we have put in place at CorpAxe."

CorpAxe uses Drata 's automated platform to continuously monitor its internal security controls against the highest possible standards. With Drata, CorpAxe has real-time visibility across the organization to ensure the end-to-end security and compliance posture of its systems.

"Achieving SOC 2 compliance provides CorpAxe tangible proof of its data protection practices, and through Drata's automation-led approach, the company is empowered to continuously uphold its security posture," said Adam Markowitz, Co-Founder and CEO of Drata.

The SOC 2 audit was conducted by leading compliance assessor A-LIGN, a technology-enabled security and compliance partner trusted by more than 2,500 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks.

"A SOC 2 audit is a statement about an organization's commitment to protecting its information," said Stephanie Oyler-Rankin, SOC Practice Lead at A-LIGN. "As a trusted third-party assessment firm, A-LIGN independently evaluates client data processes and procedures, governance on internal controls, and security posture. CorpAxe's SOC 2 report validates its commitment to data security and protection."

Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 examination is designed for organizations of any size, regardless of industry and scope, to ensure that the personal assets of their potential and existing customers are protected. SOC 2 reports are recognized globally and affirm that a company's infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures, and operations have been formally reviewed.

CorpAxe encourages all customers and prospects interested in finding out more about the company and its products to visit https://corpaxe.com/ .

About CorpAxe

CorpAxe is the world leader in corporate access and resource management solutions for the investment community. The CorpAxe suite of products allows investors to discover, originate, manage, and value resources critical to the investment process while meeting the demands of a rapidly changing regulatory environment. For more information, visit https://corpaxe.com/ .

