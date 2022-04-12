CANON ANNOUNCES FIRMWARE UPGRADE FOR DP-V1830 PROFESSIONAL 4K/HDR REFERENCE DISPLAY

Upgrade Helps Enable Efficient 4K/HDR Video Checking at Broadcast Stations, Video Production Sites and Other On-Location Workplaces

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced a free firmware update and a paid upgrade for its DP-V1830 professional 4K/HDR reference display. These upgrades provide additional and expanded functions that may help realize improved workflow efficiency for 4K/HDR (high dynamic range) video checking.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Canon U.S.A., Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Canon's DP-V1830 18-inch 4K/HDR professional reference display realizes improved expression of blacks when compared to previous versions, as well as a wider color gamut and angle of view. The new firmware update (free) and upgrade (paid) will expand the capabilities of such functions as waveform monitoring for visual signal confirmation and chromaticity diagram, while also adding new functions including multi-screen-display functions and input/output signal switch-out. By adding functions that enable easier checking of video to the high-image-quality 4K video provided by the DP-V1830, this upgrade may help improve production quality and workflow efficiency in a wide range of work settings such as broadcast vans, sub-control rooms at broadcast stations and even on-location sets for film and television recording.

Thanks to newly added functions including a waveform monitor parade mode for checking YRGB signal levels simultaneously and a chromaticity diagram that displays color information for each pixel, users can visually confirm such information as signal level color balance and whether overall video is within the estimated color gamut, all at a glance. In addition, the firmware update adds new display functions including Mixed Display of SDI/HDMI that allows viewing of video from SDI and HDMI input terminals at the same time, Individual Image Quality Setting for two or four split-screen viewing and Multi Information View that enables viewing of waveform monitor, chromaticity diagram and other information on-screen without overlapping. With this additional functionality, users can do away with dedicated equipment like signal transformers or separate displays, thus contributing to more compact setups and more efficient production workflows.

Canon can also provide an additional switch-out function (paid upgrade) that activates the MULTIFUNC.SDI OUT terminal located on the rear of the reference display. This makes possible the selection of the desired 4K/60P video input (for up to four total) connected to the display's SDI input terminal for output from the MULTIFUNC.SDI OUT terminal. With this capability, users in such narrow environments such as sub-control rooms or broadcast vans can output from the DP-V1830 to measuring instruments or other displays without the need for a dedicated switching device.

Canon will showcase its latest digital imaging solutions and products, including the free firmware update and a paid upgrade for its DP-V1830, at the NAB Show 2022 (Booth #C4432) in Las Vegas, April 24th-27th. For more information about Canon's presence at the show, please visit usa.canon.com.

The free firmware update and paid upgrade will be available in early July 2022.

