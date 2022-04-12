C & C Heating & Air Conditioning offers advice on how to maintain an HVAC warranty

The Detroit HVAC company says regular maintenance and using licensed professionals top the list of ways homeowners can keep their warranties valid

DETROIT, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- C & C Heating & Air Conditioning, a leading Detroit-area heating and cooling company with more than six decades of experience, wants homeowners to take precautions against accidentally voiding their HVAC policy by following a few simple tips.

"Your HVAC system is a major investment so you want to make sure you don't do something that could void the warranty," said Dayna Hottle, general manager of C & C Heating and Air Conditioning. "You should always make sure you understand the terms of your warranty and know what it covers. Understanding the basics is the best start."

Hottle said homeowners should follow these tips to ensure they keep their warranty activated:

Register the warranty. In many cases, the installer will either send in the warranty information to the manufacturer or remind the homeowner to do so. This should be done as soon as possible so it is not overlooked. Schedule annual maintenance. Many installers now offer maintenance packages at a reduced price when it's paid for at the time of an installation. These packages provide annual checkups on the installation and equipment to ensure the HVAC system is running smoothly. Document all maintenance and repairs. Keeping a log of all service performed on the system can come in handy if the homeowner ever needs to file a claim. Use the manufacturer-recommended parts. Most warranties require that the homeowner use the manufacturer's parts for any replacements or repairs. While off-brand parts may be a bit less expensive, using them could also void the warranty should a bigger issue arise. Avoid do-it-yourself repairs and use licensed professionals. While it may be tempting to homeowners to fix smaller problems themselves, DIY repairs often invalidate warranties. Homeowners should always hire a licensed professional to perform any work on the HVAC unit.

"A warranty protects you from untimely costs and having to pay out-of-pocket should an issue occur," Hottle said. "Keeping your end of the warranty bargain protects you from unnecessary expenses. You've just spent a great deal of money to install a new HVAC system so you surely don't want to add any more costly bills on top of that by accidentally voiding the warranty."

C & C Heating & Air Conditioning is a Detroit-area heating and cooling company with more than six decades of expertise installing and servicing all makes and models of heating and cooling equipment. Their technicians are highly trained and qualified and undergo annual background checks, random drug testing, extensive technical and customer service training and are North American Technician Excellence (NATE) certified. Services include HVAC maintenance and repair, duct cleaning, whole-home air filtration systems, indoor air quality systems and comprehensive maintenance agreements. For more information, call C & C Heating & Air Conditioning at (586) 439-3319 or visit their website at https://candcheat.com/.

