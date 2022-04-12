Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

BLUETTI to Roll Out Loyalty Program

Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago

LAS VEGAS, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to drive customer brand loyalty and engagement with existing clients and attract new ones to its family, BLUETTI recently launched an incentive loyalty program called BLUETTI Plus beginning on Apr. 5. This program will be continuously updated to bring more benefits and fun to members.

(PRNewswire)

After joining the program, all members will be able to earn and redeem bucks for rewards immediately. They will also occasionally receive seasonal promotions and newly-released products with priority.

Following the idea to align the program with each member's identity, BLUETTI Plus' tiered structure is made of 4 levels:

INSIDER, CONNOISSEUR, SOLAR EXPERT, SOGEN MASTER.

BLUETTI encourages members to make a referral and offers 2 bucks per $ if the referred friend places an order.

To motivate members to repeat purchases and interactions, BLUETTI has figured out many ways to earn bucks:

Place an order

1 buck per $

Create an account

200 bucks

Complete profile

200 bucks

Sign in

50 bucks each time

Facebook share

100 bucks

Follow on Instagram

100 bucks

Like us on Facebook

100 bucks

Leave a review

300 bucks

Refer a friend

2 bucks per $

Enter birthday

100 bucks

Subscribe to newsletter

200 bucks

Exclusive Benefits

BLUETTI Plus allows members to place their orders at a special sale. A wide array of gifts and vouchers will be available only for loyal members. BLUETTI also offer free gifts on their birthdays. Customers could redeem the bucks by different methods within 12 months of the validity.

"Our loyalty program is a brand extension of this appreciation for our community, a solution to increase the retention rate, and a way for us to show our current and future customers how much we value them," said James Ray, marketing director of BLUETTI.

Learn More About The Program
https://www.bluettipower.com/pages/bluetti-bucks

About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of experience in the energy storage industry, BLUETTI is committed to building the world's best power stations for van dwellers, explorers, and off-grid life. For more information, please visit
https://www.bluettipower.com/

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bluetti-to-roll-out-loyalty-program-301523550.html

SOURCE BLUETTI POWER INC

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.