AI Recruitment Specialist ThisWay Global Leverages IBM's AI-Powered Automation Software to Deliver Powerful Diversity Hiring Technology

AUSTIN, Texas, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Angela Hood, CEO and Founder of ThisWay Global, announced they are leveraging IBM technology intending to expand the reach and function of its AI-backed and Google-accelerated HR recruitment technology. IBM's AI-powered automation software is expected to help provide ThisWay Global with the ability to easily integrate into businesses' existing environments and quickly match employers to candidates from diverse communities of qualified job applicants.

ThisWay Global's strengths combined with IBM tech can help address the most complex challenges in business and society.

According to a recent industry survey, mid-market and enterprise companies have a problem finding and hiring quality candidates. IBM App Connect Enterprise empowers ThisWay Global to provide its customers with scalable integrations into HRIS (human resources information systems) and CRM (candidate resource management) platforms, opening doors for HR leaders and recruiters to millions of candidates.

"We're thrilled," said Hood "to make hiring a diverse and inclusive workforce more accessible for our clients with the support of IBM App Connect Enterprise."

How it Works

ThisWay Global's recruitment process automation (RPA) platform – Ai4JOBS – is a powerful diversity sourcing and matching platform (SaaS) that enables organizations to connect with diverse applicants and candidates from 8,500+ online diversity communities. Every applicant is matched against every open position, based only on their skills and experience, enabling employers to quickly find the best applicant instantly and without bias. ThisWay Global's unbiased candidate matching engine identifies top qualified candidates for every job from the entire candidate database. It combines specific machine learning and data security with the powerful ability to match applicants to opportunities based on more than 1000 data points. This solution increases customer compliance, efficiency, and the accurate matching of qualified talent, while simultaneously increasing diversity and inclusion.

ThisWay Global's architecture was uniquely developed to be natively embedded into enterprise technology platforms, providing companies with seamless, secure, compliant recruiting automation that expands to match a customers' current needs and to facilitate their growth within their current workflow.

ThisWay Global is using IBM App Connect Enterprise to support a breadth of integration needs across a modern enterprise. With IBM App Connect Enterprise, businesses can integrate ThisWay Global's Ai4JOBS platform into their existing environments. IBM App Connect Enterprise delivers an automated approach to integration designed to reduce development complexity and speed time to value, empowering businesses to connect applications and data no matter where they reside, be it on-cloud or on-premises with security.

IBM App Connect Enterprise enables ThisWay Global to easily integrate with and provide technology to customers that previously did not have access to ThisWay Global's technology, diverse talent pool, and reach of their entire integration partner network.

"As businesses bounce back and doors reopen for customers globally, companies are navigating a complex labor market and may struggle to find the talent they need quickly enough, especially skilled knowledge workers," said Dinesh Nirmal, General Manager, IBM Automation. "ThisWay Global is leveraging IBM's AI-powered automation technology to help organizations accelerate how they find and hire diverse talent and help address the shortage of skills across industries."

Part of the IBM Ecosystem, ThisWay Global's strengths combined with IBM technology can help address the most complex challenges in business and society for clients with hybrid cloud and AI.

In September of 2021, ThisWay Global was one of 12 North American startups along with their founders selected for the Google Startup Accelerator Program. This group was chosen for their use of AI/ML to address business challenges and a specific technical challenge that Google mentorship could help solve. This acceleration by Google helped ThisWay Global to finalize their embedded approach for their IBM relationship.

About ThisWay Global:

Founded by Angela Hood in University of Cambridge's ideaSpace, ThisWay Global is a WBENC certified, VC-backed, Google accelerated HR tech industry leader that matches all people to all jobs instantly and without bias. Using proprietary artificial intelligence, TWG's network has performed over 15.5 trillion matching events, providing companies and governments with technology to reduce bias and increase diversity across all industries. ThisWay Global is headquartered in the booming tech hub of Austin, Texas, with offices in Silicon Valley and Boston. To learn more or to schedule a demo, visit thiswayglobal.com .

