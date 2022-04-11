Titan Space Technologies Announces Successful Deployment of Machine Learning Models During Historic Ax-1 Mission

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan Space Technologies has successfully deployed and run a suite of machine learning models on the HPE Spaceborne Computer-2, an edge computing and AI system aboard the International Space Station (ISS), in support of Axiom Space's future missions and vision of smart spacecraft architectures. Working closely with Axiom and HPE, Titan was tasked with applying its space experimentation platform to a use case based on the new demands of a modern space station. Titan's success demonstrates the applied artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities critical for conducting space experimentation on orbital destinations and spacecraft now and in the future.

"As the industry continues to make progress in the rapid path to commercialization in space, optimizing key applications and capabilities on the International Space Station will be essential to support future, mission-critical spacecraft demands," said Dr. Mark Fernandez, principal investigator of Spaceborne Computer-2, HPE. "We look forward to continue collaborating with Titan Space Technologies and welcome its expertise and technical craftsmanship that is necessary to build required space infrastructure for successful commercial development in space."

"Working closely with HPE to deploy and test large scale machine learning on HPE Spaceborne Computer-2 was the signal I'd hoped for, heralding the potential for applied AI at scale in space.", said Russell Foltz-Smith, Titan Co-founder and Chief Compute Officer. "The AI ramp-up needed to support the record investment and human activity in LEO is something that HPE and Axiom are uniquely positioned to address."

Ashley Pilipiszyn, Titan Co-founder and CEO, has quickly transitioned from her previous role as OpenAI's Technical Director to space entrepreneur. "Axiom is thinking about the future of humans in space that blends years of industry experience combined with the innovative approach of today's commercial entrepreneurs and technologists, and this is where Titan and Axiom align nicely. We believe that an orbital ecosystem driven by science, technology and commercialization has no boundaries. And we believe space experimentation is the path to that future."

Meanwhile, Axiom prepares for a long journey of innovation that puts scientific research first. "We are creating a platform today that will enable the future of research tomorrow", said Tejpaul Bhatia, Chief Revenue Officer at Axiom Space. "Our relationship with Titan brings a new level of progress and excitement as it represents the next inflection point for scientific discovery in space with the aid of AI."

Titan Space Technologies was founded in 2021 with the mission of making space experimentation accessible via its AI-driven orbital compute platform to enterprise customers. It was founded by Ashley Pilipiszyn, Russell Foltz-Smith, and Rob Maigret - formerly of OpenAI, Wolfram Alpha, and The Walt Disney Company, respectively. For more information, visit: titanspace.co

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions as a service. With offerings spanning Cloud Services, Compute, High Performance Computing & AI, Intelligent Edge, Software, and Storage, HPE provides a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, helping customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com

