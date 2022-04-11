SPECIALTY ENZYMES & PROBIOTICS LAUNCHES TWO NEW PET PRODUCTS

ProbioSEB CSC3™ PET (Probiotics Blend) & ImmunoSEB™ PET (Systemic Enzymes) for Immune Health

CHINO, Calif., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics, a leading global enzymes and probiotics manufacturer, launches two game-changing pet supplements for gut and immune health: ProbioSEB CSC3™ PET and ImmunoSEB™ PET.

(PRNewsfoto/Speciality Enzymes & Probiotics) (PRNewswire)

"Pets are an integral part of American families, and their health is vital," said Vic Rathi, CEO/Founder of Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics. "We're proud to offer natural and research-backed probiotics and enzymes to tackle two major areas: gut and immune health."

ProbioSEB CSC3™ PET is a blend of robust spore-forming probiotics SEBiotic™ (Bacillus coagulans LBSC), SEBtilis™ (Bacillus subtilis PLSSC), and SEBclausii™ (Bacillus clausii 088AE) with a prebiotic.

ImmunoSEB™ PET is a powerful systemic enzyme complex with Peptizyme SP™ (serrapeptase), Bromelain, Amylase, Lysozyme, Peptidase, Glucoamylase, Catalase, Papain, and Lactoferrin.

Numerous research studies, including clinical trials published in peer-reviewed journals, highlight the safety and efficacy of these blends.

Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics is a leading probiotic and enzyme manufacturer with 60+ years of experience. We offering a full line of more than 25 probiotic strains for a range of nutraceutical, food, and beverage applications. As a true manufacturer with decades of experience in nutraceuticals, we have supply chain visibility and provide unparalleled technical support through every step of the process. Our strict quality standards are backed by a lengthy list of the most rigorous third-party certifications.

To add ImmunoSEB™ Pet and ProbioSEB CSC3™ Pet to your product line, contact us at (909) 613-1660 or adm@specialtyenzymes.com .

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics