Smartmi Releases Air Purifier 2 Featuring UV Sterilization, New Air Sensor System to Destroy Indoor Pollutants

BEIJING, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartmi, a leading air purifier manufacturer and producer of high-quality smart home devices, today announced the launch of the Smartmi Air Purifier 2, one of the first air purifiers to receive TÜV Rheinland "Allergy Care" Certification. Building on the success of the Smartmi Air Purifier P1, a compact air purifier with a sleek minimalistic design built for small spaces, the Smartmi Air Purifier 2 uses the same leading technology with a focus on bigger spaces and environments. With a unique UV sterilization process that eliminates bacteria and viruses and a hyper-accurate air sensor system, the Smartmi Air Purifier 2 is essential not only for spacious living rooms, offices, classrooms and hospitals but anyone that suffers from allergies or parents who care about the health of their children's environment. Perfectly timed to the start of spring allergy season, the Smartmi Air Purifier 2 is available exclusively on Amazon beginning today.

As the number of people with allergies grows each year, the severity and age in which symptoms develop gets younger and younger. Many factors are contributing to the increase including environmental pollution, enhancement of food diversity and other external factors due to ongoing industrialization and urbanization. As both the number of indoor and outdoor allergens increases, it's difficult to locate individual allergens quickly and remove allergen effectively, making the need for an Allergy Care Certified air purifier in your home even more important. The Smartmi Air Purifier 2 recently received the TÜV Rheinland "Allergy Care" Certification following an in-depth study so consumers can feel good that they are doing everything they can to protect their family.

Multiple Air Detection plus UV Sterilization Against Allergies

The Smartmi Air Purifier 2 features a unique and critical UV sterilization light not available in previous air purifier models. The UV sterilization eliminates bacteria, viruses and more, providing an added layer of protection when consumers need it most. Using the Smartmi Link app, the UV sterilization can be turned on and off, ensuring peace of mind for everyone in the space.

Unbeknown to most consumers, there are five major data points that measure and determine air quality - PM10, PM2.5, TVOC, Temperature and Humidity. Not only does the Smartmi Air Purifier accurately detect all of these using a hyper-accurate air sensor system, but the results are also clearly displayed on the OLED touch screen.

The UV sterilization plus the hyper-accurate air sensor system found in the Smartmi Air Purifier 2 make it the perfect choice for anyone with seasonal allergies.

Powerful Purification Efficiency for Bigger Spaces

Air purifiers like the best-selling Smartmi Air Purifier P1 are perfect for home environments but when it comes to larger spaces, an air purifier with wide coverage capabilities is needed. With Americans once again returning to the office and mask restrictions lifting in schools across the country, an advanced and powerful purifying system becomes even more important.

With wide coverage and efficient performance at the forefront, the Smartmi Air Purifier 2 has a CADR of 380m3H and TVOC CADR 100 m3H and can clean an area up to 484 square feet per hour at high speed, effectively removing airborne particles 0.08 micrometers in size in the time it takes an average person to change their t-shirt.

Pet and cooking odors, smoking, harmful smells from furniture and carpet – none of it is pleasant. To effectively capture and filter pollutants such as these and other airborne pollutants like dust, pollen and formaldehyde, a true HEPA filter and active carbon layer to lock down TVOC is needed.

The high-quality H13 True HEPA Filter found in the Smartmi Air Purifier 2 works alongside the Pre-Filter and the High-Efficiency Activated Carbon Filter to capture 99.98% of airborne particles and 0.3um allergens like dust, pollen, pet dander and smoke.

Designed for Easy Use & Peace of Mind

The Smartmi Air Purifier 2 works seamlessly with all three major smart home ecosystems – Amazon's Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit – and can be controlled from anywhere with the free Smartmi Link app which is available for download in the Apple Store and Google Play.

With a cool, vintage blue color, the Smartmi Air Purifier 2 features a beautiful circular design and geometric aesthetic. When it comes time to clean, a detachable top grill makes it easy to ensure the wind tunnel remains clear to filter clean air.

The Smartmi Air Purifier 2 consumes 40w of energy and is whisper quiet, with noise levels ranging from 30dB to 64dB. Three modes – Auto, Favorite and Sleep – allow users to customize the setting based on their need and lifestyle.

Pricing and Availability

The Smartmi Purifier 2 is available now for $259.99 exclusively on Amazon.com. To celebrate the launch, Smartmi is offering a 25% off promotion using the code "SMARTMIC2" and the coupon (bringing the price to $194.99) from April 11-24 (see Amazon product page for coupon info).

About Smartmi:

Smartmi is a growing smart home brand, established in 2014. By merging smart tech with home appliances, Smartmi focuses on creating high-quality products that help improve the quality of life for users. Smartmi has achieved No.1 shipment in the industry of air purifier in China throughout the years, while also has won G-mark Award, iF Design Award, Reddot Award and China's Red Star Award multiple times. Through the products, Smartmi reshapes people's lifestyle continuously. Smartmi takes pride in releasing dozens of products with designs that exceeds the industry, quality that exceeds the standard, and user experience that exceeds expectation and chasing the vision of becoming a global pioneer in home appliance consumption upgrade. For more information visit www.smartmiglobal.com. Smartmi support can be reached at: support@smartmiglobal.com.

