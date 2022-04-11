MetTel Launches Mobility Device as a Service for the Distributed Workforce

MetTel Mobile Device as a Service provides a complete enterprise mobility solution across the lifecycle of devices

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MetTel, a digital transformation leader and nationwide mobile communications provider, today announced the launch of Mobile Device as a Service (MDaaS), coupling MetTel's leading wireless service with a fully managed device offering that covers the entire lifecycle of secure enterprise mobility, from device deployment to return and ultimately, to recycling, enhancing the experience of its mobile services portfolio to enterprises nationwide.

(PRNewswire)

In today's distributed work environment, mobility is playing an integral role in helping many businesses maintain daily operations with full mobile network access to all applications and services regardless of where employees are working. At the same time, managing hundreds, if not thousands, of devices for businesses introduces complex operational challenges often requiring special expertise as IT balances multiple types of devices, plans and carriers. MetTel's MDaaS solution solves for all of these challenges, and will be on display at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo 2022 (April 11-14, 2022). MetTel will be showcasing the MDaaS solution at its meeting room (MR13).

"Enterprise mobility no longer means just a device and a plan. It has evolved into an entire suite of services supporting organizational needs, from selecting the right network, to device set up and customization to ensure new employees have a great experience from day one," said Max Silber, vice president of Mobility and IoT. "We've designed Mobile Device as a Service to free organizations from the burden of device and plan management, while creating lower mobility costs, happier employees and greater organizational efficiencies, including support for corporate ESG goals."

MDaaS uses AI-powered automation to ensure a smooth, fast ordering experience. Once the customer places an order, MetTel handles the rest: immediately pulling the inventory from its smart warehouse, providing same-day automated network activation and configuration, staging and kitting the device and shipping it directly to the end user. Once the employee receives and activates the device, it is provisioned via the cloud in minutes and secured with mobile device management (MDM) and the client's secure applications as part of MetTel's "two-minute drill." When device accidents happen — as they inevitably do — MetTel employs the same automated service to ship replacement devices to users overnight.

Key components of MetTel Mobile Device as a Service include:

Cross carrier access & pooling, including partnerships with the top wireless carriers in the U.S. and Canada

Access to MetTel's award-winning 24/7/365 Customer Support

Access to MetTel's award-winning Customer Portal with API access

98% automated service from order to delivery, powered by AI

Device staging & kitting with MDM Support

Accessories & device protection included

Secure device recycling

MetTel Mobile Device as a Service is currently available through partners and directly from MetTel. More information can be found by visiting mettel.net.

About MetTel

MetTel is a leader in communications and digital transformation (DX) solutions for enterprise customers. By converging all communications over a proprietary network, MetTel gives enterprises one, unified view and control point for all their communications, mobility and advanced network services. MetTel's comprehensive portfolio of customer solutions can boost enterprise productivity, reduces costs and simplifies operations.

Combining customized and managed communication solutions with a powerful platform of cloud-based software, the company's MetTel Portal® enables customers to manage their inventory, usage, spend and repairs from one simple, user-friendly interface. For more information visit www.mettel.net, follow us on Twitter (@OneMetTel) and on LinkedIn, or call us directly at 877.963.8663. MetTel. Connect Smarter.™

Media Contact:

Mike Azzi

mazzi@mettel.net

347.420.0957

SOURCE Manhattan Telecommunication Corporation (MetTel)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MetTel