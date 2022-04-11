LF Energy Adds New Software and Specifications Projects, Significantly Growing Membership

Open source-based foundation amasses momentum to combat climate change by decarbonizing the power and transportation sectors

SAN FRANCISCO, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LF Energy , the open source foundation focused on harnessing the power of collaborative software and hardware technologies to decarbonize our global economies, announces five new software projects and 19 new Strategic, General and Associate members.

The new software projects bring the total to 18 under the LF Energy umbrella, with focus on critical issues such as grid optimization, EV charging, and energy forecasting.

LF Energy's mission is to provide a neutral, collaborative community to build open source software to enable the world to shift to clean energy from fossil fuels while maintaining the energy flows needed to run global economies. Only with decarbonization will climate change be arrested, and only with collaboration will the power sector be able to meet the decarbonization challenge.

"I'm excited to see so many new organizations and projects join the open source movement to accelerate global energy decarbonization efforts," said Dr. Shuli Goodman, Executive Director of LF Energy. "Much more is needed, but we're building momentum and collaboration, which is the only way we'll meet the challenge to arrest climate collapse. LF Energy is filled with innovators who are doing the hard work to transform one of the largest and most important industries on earth. We are a beacon of hope at a very challenging time"

LF Energy, who recently welcomed Google as a Strategic member, is unique in creating the largest and most collaborative community of software developers, enterprise architects, and operations experts on the planet. Its projects offer a unified approach to developing non-differentiating code that can enable utilities, grid operators, electric vehicle makers, energy saving companies and others to develop and implement technologies to transform the power sector. The most recent new projects joining the Incubator are:

FlexMeasures : an intelligent EMS for real-time energy flexibility apps., FlexMeasures reduces development costs with real-time data intelligence and integrations, uncertainty models and API/UI support. : an intelligent EMS for real-time energy flexibility apps., FlexMeasures reduces development costs with real-time data intelligence and integrations, uncertainty models and API/UI support.

Grid Capacity Map : a map that provides public information about grid capacity and grid connection cost to give early indication to customers seeking grid connection. : a map that provides public information about grid capacity and grid connection cost to give early indication to customers seeking grid connection.

OpenGEH : enables flexible settlement and hourly measurements to onboard increasing levels of renewables utilizing a datahub to store billions of data on production and consumption. : enables flexible settlement and hourly measurements to onboard increasing levels of renewables utilizing a datahub to store billions of data on production and consumption.

OpenSTEF : a Python package used to make short term forecasts for the energy sector. : a Python package used to make short term forecasts for the energy sector.

Shapeshifter : enables the fastest, fairest, and lowest cost route to a smart energy future by delivering one common approach to efficiently connect smart energy projects and technologies. : enables the fastest, fairest, and lowest cost route to a smart energy future by delivering one common approach to efficiently connect smart energy projects and technologies.

Earlier this year, LF Energy added several critical new projects including the Carbon Data Specification Consortium , a standard's specification that will help to define the raw data to track the carbon intensity of consumed energy and the carbon emissions associated with power systems, as well as EVerest , an open source software stack designed to establish a common base layer for a unified EV charging ecosystem.

New Strategic Member

New General Members:

New Associate Members:

About LF Energy

A first-of-its-kind initiative, LF Energy provides a 21st century plan of action to solve climate change through open frameworks, reference architectures and a support ecosystem of complementary projects. In addition to the new members, Strategic Members include Alliander and RTE, plus over 22 General members including Aveva, GE, Hitachi Energy, Microsoft, Energinet, Statnett, TenneT, and Vattenfall, with an additional 30 Associate Members including TU Delft, RTWH Aachen University, Stanford, KWTH, EPRI, and ENTSO-E. Find further information here: https://www.lfenergy.org

