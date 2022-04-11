LA ROCHE-POSAY ENHANCES BEST-SELLING BODY CREAM WITH TRIPLE REPAIR EFFICACY

The dermatologist recommended body cream for dry to extra dry skin has been reformulated with Ceramide-3 & Microresyl in new eco-conscious packaging

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dermatologist-trusted skincare brand is re-launching its top-selling body moisturizer, Lipikar AP+M Triple Repair Moisturizing Cream, previously known as Lipikar Balm AP+ Intense Repair Moisturizing Cream, with an enhanced formula featuring new microbiome technology. For over 45 years, La Roche-Posay has been committed to making life-changing dermatological skincare accessible by working with dermatologists to offer skincare that is both tolerable and effective. The brand continuously strives to innovate and improve its formulas through new technology based on cutting-edge scientific research. The brand is excited to announce the renovation of Lipikar AP+M Triple Repair Cream.

A TRIPLE REPAIR MOISTURIZING BODY CREAM WITH AN EXCLUSIVE AP+M TECHNOLOGY

Reformulated with Ceramide-3 and La Roche-Posay's exclusive AP+M (Aqua Posae* + Microresyl*) technology, this Triple Repair Moisturizing cream:

RESTORES the skin's protective barrier with key ingredients like ceramide-3, shea butter and glycerin

SUPPORTS the skin microbiome with prebiotic and postbiotic ingredients, including La Roche-Posay Prebiotic Thermal Water, Aqua Posae Filiformis and NEW Microresyl

REDUCES dry rough skin & provides 48-hr long lasting hydration

Dermatologist tested for safety & SUITABLE FOR SENSITIVE SKIN

La Roche-Posay has conducted over 14 clinical studies on 14,000 patients with Lipikar AP+M to ensure the moisturizing cream is suitable for sensitive skin, all ages and all skin types. One particular area of clinical research for La Roche-Posay is the field of microbiome. The brand has conducted over 10 years of research and 19 clinical studies. New dermatological research in skin health has demonstrated the importance of a healthy microbiome: the population of microorganisms found at the skin surface. Emerging science has shown in skin conditions such as dry skin and eczema the skin microbiome can become unbalanced, and prebiotics can have a rebalancing effect. This Triple Repair Moisturizing cream with a high concentration of La Roche-Posay Prebiotic Thermal Water, Aqua Posae Filiformis* (Postbiotic), Microresyl*, Shea Butter, Ceramide-3, and Niacinamide helps support the skin microbiome and alleviate extra dry skin.

"For my patients with skin conditions that cause dry and extra dry skin like eczema, I recommend moisturizers that are tested on and safe for sensitive skin and do not include any harsh or irritating ingredients. This moisturizer is safe enough for the whole family, including babies as young as 2 weeks" says double board-certified adult and pediatric dermatologist, Dr. Karan Lal.

CARING FOR YOUR SKIN THROUGH CANCER-CANCER SUPPORT BY LA ROCHE-POSAY

Every year, over 7,500 patients visit the La Roche-Posay Thermal Dermatology Center to experience healing properties of the La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water to treat the side effects of various skin conditions. Almost 50% of the patients visiting the Thermal Center have undergone cancer treatments such as chemotherapy or radiation. La Roche-Posay has partnered with oncologists & medical experts worldwide to provide recommendations for managing the skin related side effects of cancer treatments with suitable skin care solutions to help improve patients' quality of life during and after cancer treatments. More than 80% of cancer patients develop skin-related side effects, and almost 50% experience skin reactions caused by radiation. A simple routine of cleansing, moisturizing, and protecting the skin can help reduce and relieve the impact that cancer treatment has on the skin. Lipikar AP+M Triple Repair Moisturizing Cream is suitable for patients undergoing chemotherapy and radiation. *

*Do not use on broken skin. Consult a medical professional prior to use.

AT THE FOREFRONT OF SUSTAINABILITY FOR THE BRAND

La Roche-Posay's Lipikar line is at the forefront of sustainability for the brand. The brand is excited to announce that with this renovation the bottle for Lipikar AP+M Triple Repair Moisturizing Cream is made from 96% recycled plastic. Not only is the packaging eco-conscious, but one of the formula's main ingredients, shea butter, is 100% sustainability sourced from Burkina Faso. The brand's sustainable sourcing program focuses on a fair return for women, adding local value to the communities we source from and reducing the environmental impact. By the end of 2023, 40,000 women will be supported through our sustainable sourcing program.

ENHANCED FORMULA WITH KEY INGREDIENTS & NEW AP+M TECHNOLOGY:

REBALANCES THE SKIN MICROBIOME WITH:

La Roche-Posay Prebiotic Thermal Water: a soothing water sourced in the town of La Roche-Posay in France and a core ingredient in most of our products. It contains a unique combination of minerals, trace elements, and a high concentration of selenium, a natural antioxidant.

Postbiotic Aqua Posae Filiformis*: also known as vitreoscilla filiformis, it's an exclusive, patented ingredient cultivated in the La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water.

NEW Microresyl*: Helps strengthens skin barrier and improves hydration

LIPID REPLENISHING COMPLEX:

NEW Ceramide-3: ceramides are lipids naturally found in skin. They play an essential role to help retain moisture and maintain a healthy skin barrier. Ceramide 3, also known as Ceramide NP, is a skin-identical lipid used in our formulas to help support the skin moisture barrier.

Niacinamide: a form of vitamin B3, niacinamide is a water-soluble vitamin. It is widely used in dermatology for its soothing properties & helping restore skin's moisture barrier.

Shea Butter : sustainably sourced in Burkina Faso . Formulas with shea butter help restore the skin's hydrolipidic film and help skin feel soothed.

Glycerin: It helps hydrate skin by absorbing water from the surrounding environment.

RIGOROUSLY TESTED- STRICT FORMULATION CHARTER: La Roche-Posay products are developed using a strict formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients. Every product undergoes stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety. Lipikar AP+M Triple Repair Moisturizing Cream:

Fragrance-free

Paraben-free

Allergy tested

Dermatologist tested for safety

Suitable for sensitive skin

Non-comedogenic

Suitable for babies 2 weeks and up

NEW Mineral-oil free

NEW Suitable for patients undergoing chemotherapy and radiation

La Roche Posay's Lipikar line includes Lipikar AP+M Triple Repair Moisturizing Cream, Lipikar Lotion, Lipikar Eczema Cream, and Lipikar Wash AP+ Gentle Moisturizing Wash.

The new Lipikar AP+M Triple Repair Moisturizing Cream has a suggested retail price of $19.99 (400ml) and can be purchased at select CVS, Walgreens, Target and Ulta stores starting in April 2022 and can be purchased online at www.laroche-posay.us and Amazon now.

ABOUT LA ROCHE-POSAY

Recommended by 90,000 dermatologists worldwide[i], La Roche-Posay's mission is to offer life-changing dermatological skincare. Created by a French pharmacist in 1975, the brand is now available in over 60 countries. It offers a unique range of daily skincare developed for every skin type to address various skin concerns and complement prescription treatments. At the center of the brand is the exclusive selenium-rich La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water, a core ingredient in its skincare formulas known for its soothing and antioxidant properties that is sourced from its Thermal Center in France, the first Dermatology Center in Europe. The products are developed using a strict safety and formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients and are formulated at optimal concentrations. Additionally, La Roche-Posay products undergo stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety with over 750+ studies and 25 years of extensive research, even on sensitive skin. The key La Roche-Posay product ranges are: Lipikar (dry skin), Anthelios (photoprotection), Effaclar (acne) and Toleriane (sensitive skin).

[i] L'Oreal Barometer Study, Wave 3, Healthcare Market Worldwide

For additional information about La Roche-Posay, visit www.laroche-posay.us and follow La Roche-Posay USA on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @LaRochePosayUSA

