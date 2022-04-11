Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For March 2022

Published: Apr. 11, 2022

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $102.1 billion as of March 31, 2022, an increase of $3.2 billion from assets under management at February 28, 2022. The increase was due to market appreciation of $4.1 billion, partially offset by net outflows of $593 million and distributions of $300 million.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)







 ($ in millions)

AUM

Net

Market


AUM

By investment vehicle:

  2/28/2022

Flows

Appreciation

Distributions

  3/31/2022

Institutional Accounts:






  Advisory

$23,369

($577)

$934

$ -

$23,726

  Japan Subadvisory

10,067

60

650

(85)

10,692

  Subadvisory excluding Japan

6,272

(68)

334

-

6,538

Total Institutional Accounts

39,708

(585)

1,918

(85)

40,956

Open-end Funds

46,775

(188)

1,684

(166)

48,105

Closed-end Funds

12,416

180

514

(49)

13,061

Total AUM

$98,899

($593)

$4,116

($300)

$102,122

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cohen--steers-announces-preliminary-assets-under-management-and-net-flows-for-march-2022-301523175.html

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.