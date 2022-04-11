Brookes Acquires Caslon Publishing Titles

BALTIMORE, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookes Publishing, a leading provider of evidence-based assessments, textbooks, and training for professionals in early childhood, special education, and communication, language, and literacy, announced today that it has acquired the complete list of titles from Caslon Publishing, a trusted publisher of books on multilingual language and literacy education. The acquisition enables Brookes to expand its offerings for teachers and other education professionals serving diverse learners.

"At Brookes, we believe that all students should have the opportunity to realize an inclusive education that helps them reach their full potential," says Jeff Brookes, President of Brookes Publishing. "The acquisition of the Caslon Publishing program was driven by the goal to better support culturally and linguistically diverse children and families, through research-based resources that help teachers serve their increasingly diverse classrooms. We look forward to continuing Caslon's important work, and we're excited to welcome their authors and customers to the Brookes Publishing family."

Caslon, a company based in Philadelphia, has published some of the most trusted textbooks and guidebooks for educators who work with multilingual students, including the more than 5 million U.S. students officially designated as English language learners. Charles and Rebecca Field, founders of Caslon Publishing, say: "We are pleased that Caslon has found a home in another independent publishing house that is committed to equity for diverse learners. Brookes has the capacity to take Caslon Publications to the next level at this important time in pre-service teacher preparation and in-service professional learning. This is a good move for Caslon, and for the education of multilingual learners and their teachers."

English language learners are the fastest-growing student population in the U.S., and federal legislation mandates high-quality instruction for ELLs. "The need for research-based guidance on equitably serving this population is urgent," says Jeff Brookes, "and with the acquisition of Caslon's titles, Brookes will bring the expertise of Caslon authors to a wider audience of education and language professionals." Through this acquisition, Brookes Publishing will now offer more titles on critical topics in multilingualism, such as translanguaging, differentiated instruction and assessment for ELLs, biliteracy, and special education for bilingual students.

To learn more and explore the newly acquired booklist, visit the Brookes website at https://brookespublishing.com/caslon/.

For more than 44 years, Brookes Publishing Co. has been a leading provider of professional resources and assessments in communication, special education, and early childhood. Brookes Publishing is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. For more information, please visit www.brookespublishing.com.

