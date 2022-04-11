Aviva Systems Biology Launches AvivaBlot ECL Reagents for Western Blot

SAN DIEGO, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviva Systems Biology, a market leader in antibodies, immunoassay kits, and recombinant proteins for life science research, today announced the launch of its AvivaBlot™ product line of ECL reagents for western blot application. This new portfolio supports picogram to low femtogram detection of proteins via enhanced and stabilized chemiluminescent detection.

Western blotting is a foundational research application for the separation and identification of proteins. To ensure researchers achieve the best from their western blots, the AvivaBlot ECL reagents are easy-to-use, high quality, and affordable for a variety of western blot detection needs. The portfolio offers products in three sensitivity ranges:

AvivaBlot Pico One ECL Reagent – One pre-mixed component that is ideal for general detection needs.

AvivaBlot Femto ECL Reagent – Offers high range flexibility with mid-femtogram detection.

AvivaBlot Ultra Femto ECL Reagent – Support low femtogram detection for rare and precious samples.

"For nearly 20 years Aviva Systems Biology has supported customers with thousands of antibodies validated in Western Blot, the primary workhorse application for protein analysis in most research settings. We are excited to now provide best-in-class ECL detection reagents that will support Aviva customers complete Western Blot workflow needs," said Kevin Harvey, Ph.D., President.

Learn more about AvivaBlot ECL Reagents at the AACR Annual Meeting 2022 in New Orleans at booth #1951, April 10-13, 2022, or by visiting avivasysbio.com.

About Aviva Systems Biology

Aviva Systems Biology, founded in 2002, is a global market leader in proteomics research offering a broad portfolio of polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies, immunoassay kits, recombinant proteins, and custom protein expression and antibody characterization services for academic and biopharma researchers. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the Aviva offering supports multiple applications such as western blotting, IHC, ELISA, and immunoprecipitation along with providing researchers one of the largest catalogs of targets and species to choose from.

