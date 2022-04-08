HeartVista Names Bruce Armstrong of Khosla Ventures to Board of Directors

As HeartVista Continues to Scale, Technology and Healthcare Partner Adds Domain Expertise and Company-Building Experience to the Board of Directors

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HeartVista , a pioneer in AI-assisted MRI solutions, today announced it has named Khosla Ventures Operating Partner, Bruce Armstrong, to its Board of Directors. The announcement comes at a time where the company is seeing significant adoption of its products.

"By automating the complex cardiac MRI exams, HeartVista is democratizing this lifesaving diagnostic technology"

"We are thrilled to welcome Bruce to the board at a time when HeartVista is catapulting cardiac MRI to the forefront of the heart disease diagnostic market,'' said Itamar Kandel, HeartVista's CEO. "Bruce's experience as a technology executive and board member will help us leverage our recent breakthroughs to accelerate sales growth and product innovation."

Bruce Armstrong has been a partner at Khosla Ventures since 2015 with a focus on the technology and healthcare sectors. In healthcare, Bruce currently serves on the boards of SWORD Health, Hello Heart, Caption Health, and Invoy. Prior to joining Khosla Ventures, Bruce was CEO of technology companies PivotLink, Kickfire, CMPnet, and KNOVA Software. Before that, he served in senior executive positions at Broadbase, Sybase and Teradata. While earning a degree in computer science from UC Berkeley, Bruce joined Teradata in 1981 as one of the first 20 employees in software engineering, then spent 8 years in the field as a sales leader, and ultimately rose to lead the unit after the company went public and was later acquired by AT&T / NCR. Bruce is a guest speaker at UC Berkeley and Stanford, and volunteers at Miracle Friends, a virtual buddy system matching volunteers with people experiencing homelessness.

"HeartVista's recent successes in partnering with the world's most renowned cardiology centers is truly impressive," said Bruce. "By automating and speeding up these complex cardiac MRI exams, while delivering consistent and accurate images, HeartVista is bringing this lifesaving diagnostic technology to all. I look forward to working closely with Itamar and the rest of HeartVista's remarkable team, and help continue building this great company".

About HeartVista

HeartVista is harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to provide clinicians access to quick, accurate, and affordable MRI studies. The company's One Click™ software platform enables real-time MRI for a variety of clinical and research applications. Its 510k cleared, AI-enabled, one-click cardiac localization method is available for use on Siemens Healthineers and GE healthcare MRIs and received first place honors at the International Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine's Machine Learning Workshop in 2018. HeartVista is funded by Khosla Ventures, and the National Institute of Health's Small Business Innovation Research program.

For more information, visit www.heartvista.ai

